Manipal Marathon 2025 Gears Up for Its 7th Edition & Opens Registrations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India Manipal Academy of Higher Education proudly announces the 7th edition of the renowned Manipal Marathon, scheduled for February 9, 2025, and the commencement of registrations for those eager to participate. Following the massive success of last year, which saw over 15,000 participants, the 2025 edition is expected to reach new heights, with its theme, ' Innovation in Motion: Embracing for and '.



As one of India's largest student-organized marathons, the event promises certified routes, vibrant post-race celebrations, and meaningful contributions. The Manipal Marathon has become a beacon of excellence and inclusion, welcoming more than 15,000 participants in previous years. For the 2025 event, the organizers are setting an ambitious goal to gather over 20,000 participants from across the country, making it a historic occasion for the marathon and for charitable causes in India.





Event Details:



Date: 9th Feb 2025

Time: 5.00 am onwards

Venue: KMC Greens, Manipal, Karnataka Registration: Open Now at Manipal Marathon Registration (manipalmarathon )





Race Day Highlights:



Certified race routes showcasing the captivating landscapes of Manipal and the Udupi coastline.

International certification by the IAAF AIMS, ensuring a world-class running experience.

A grand carnival atmosphere post-race, celebrating the spirit of the community. Attractive prize money for top finishers across various categories.





The Manipal Marathon goes beyond being just a race-it's a symbol of unity, awareness, and the enduring human spirit. Whether you're an elite athlete or a beginner, this event unites all runners under a common goal of humanity and shared achievement.





Be part of this milestone event in 2025, combining sports and social awareness. Take on the challenge, join the community, and make a difference.





Register now to stand with us all the way!