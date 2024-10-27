UNRWA Allocates $25 Mn In Aid For West Bank Camps: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Oct 28 (IANS) A Palestinian official has said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has allocated $25 million in emergency aid for northern West camps.

The urgent priorities for the camps include the rebuilding and rehabilitating of and providing rental subsidies and cash assistance, Ahmad Abu Holi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Executive Committee and head of its Department of Refugee Affairs, said on Sunday in a press statement.

It also includes rehabilitating the sanitation infrastructure and providing emergency food vouchers, which are being done in coordination with his department and the camp services committees, according to Abu Holi.

The allocation of the support came after Israel carried out a large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank in late August, saying the operation aimed to arrest wanted individuals and prevent future attacks against Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cities, camps, and villages of the West Bank have witnessed an escalation in tension since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. More than 760 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.