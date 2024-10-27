Yaroslava Mahuchikh Named Best Athlete In Europe For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh has been named the best European athlete for 2024.

As reported by Ukraine's of Youth and Sports , this award from the European Athletics was presented to the high jumper during the Golden Tracks ceremony in Skopje, North Macedonia, according to Ukrinform.

In 2024, Mahuchikh set a world record in high jump, became the Olympic champion, European champion, and indoor world championship silver medalist, and won the Diamond League final for the third consecutive time.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh first received an award from European Athletics in the 'Rising Star' category in 2019.

"For me, as for every Ukrainian, each victory is important because it provides an opportunity to show that we are fighting and continue to do so in all fields. Finally, I have the award for the best athlete of the year in Europe. It is for all Ukrainians," said Yaroslava Mahuchikh in her acceptance speech.

The best male athlete of the year was named Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.