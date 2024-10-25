'The Wild Robot' Inspires Us To Protect Each Other And Our Planet

MENAFN - 3BL) The Wild Robot is a shining example of Comcast NBCUniversal's dedication to sustainability across filmmaking through the GreenerLight Program .

This past weekend, The Wild Robot from DreamWorks Animation became the No. 1 globally at the box office, and marks the 25thtime a DreamWorks Animation title has taken the top spot on opening weekend at the domestic box office.

In The Wild Robot, Roz is a resourceful robot that embodies resilience and the drive to protect the natural world, always completing her tasks with a deep sense of purpose. Similarly, the cast and filmmakers behind the film were committed to making a positive impact in real life.

As part of the film's release, Universal Pictures collaborated with Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o to create an in-theater PSA, encouraging audiences to learn from Roz and take small, meaningful steps to care for our communities and environment.

The film's powerful themes of kindness, adaptation, resilience, and the protection of nature and wildlife created a perfect opportunity to spark conversations around sustainability and inspire positive behavior change.

During Climate Week NYC, NBCUniversal hosted a special screening of The Wild Robot at the first-ever Climate Film Festival. The event included a Q&A with producer Jeff Hermann and the Natural Resources Defense Council, offering insights into the film's environmental themes.

As Climate Week continued, NBCUniversal executives joined industry leaders for panel discussions on sustainable storytelling and production practices. The Sustainable Entertainment Alliance debuted the first industry-wide climate storytelling sizzle reel , narrated by Meryl Streep. These films and collaborations remind us that we all have a role to play in protecting our planet.