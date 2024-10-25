Creature Comforts Celebrates Los Angeles Brewery & Taproom's First Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning brewery hosting events and specials on November 2 & 3

- Creature Comforts Co-founder and CEO Adam Beauchamp ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creature Comforts Brewing Company , an award-winning, purpose-driven craft brewery, is excited to celebrate its Los Angeles Brewery & Taproom's first birthday on November 2 and 3.Located in City Market South, nestled in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles at 1124 San Julian St., the brewery is offering a wide range of beers for guests to enjoy as it hosts football, food, music and games throughout the celebratory weekend."Creature Comforts is incredibly grateful for the warm welcome our craft beers have received in California during our first year in the market," said Creature Comforts Co-founder and CEO Adam Beauchamp. "We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with a weekend of exciting activations, marking our first major expansion beyond Georgia and sharing our beloved beers with a new audience."Saturday, Nov. 2 – Birthday Blowout: The all-day party is from 10am - 12am. There will be new and exclusive beers on draft, limited edition merch, games, giveaways and a flash tattoo artist!.10:00am - 12:30pm – Beer & Biscuits Pregame Tailgate.12:30pm - 3:30pm – Georgia / Florida Game Watch Party (Creature is the home to the“Official Craft Beer” and“Official Taproom” of Georgia Athletics).3:30pm - 6:30pm – Live music with Strange Hotels.7pm - 12am – DJ Dance PartySunday, Nov. 3 – Sunday Funday Party: The public party lasts all day..10:30am - 11:30am – FREE Creature Yoga in the Beer Garden.12:00pm - 9:00pm – All-day Brunch Beer Cocktails.2:00pm - 5:00pm – Singer Songwriter Nic Gibbs.2:00pm - 5:00pm – MaeDay Dog Adoption Event.Games & Giveaways (NFL, cornhole and more)The City Market South location features a 3,000 square-foot taproom and a 10,000 square-foot production facility. Like its original Athens, GA location, the Creature Comforts LA location is in a reclaimed historic space that incorporates numerous items representing its roots.Situated on a bustling piazza near top restaurants and coffee shops, guests can order from neighboring Superfine Pizza to be delivered to their taproom table. The brewery offers extensive outdoor seating with a beer garden and an upper-level covered patio with views of the city skyline. With private event space, bocce ball court and cornhole, the space is flexible to meet the needs of its guests.Creature Comforts has experienced incredible growth since its inception 10 years ago, becoming one of the 35 largest craft breweries in America. The brand is known for its popular and award-winning brands including Tropicália and Classic City Lager, which has won two Gold Medals at the Great American Beer Festival (2022 & 2024). Available only in Los Angeles, DTLA IPA is a modern, dank West Coast IPA.Built on the foundation of fostering human connection, the company is committed to giving back through its flagship philanthropy program, Get Comfortable, which was recently recognized as the Impact Business of the Year for the work the company is doing to improve 3rd-grade literacy in its hometown. In 2023, Creature was named the Official Taproom and Craft Beer of Georgia Bulldog Athletics.For more information about Creature Comforts, please visit .# # #About Creature Comforts Brewing Company Founded in 2014, Creature Comforts Brewing Company is a purpose-driven, craft brewery based in Athens, Georgia. Its brewery and taproom in Los Angeles, CA debuted in Fall 2023, and the brand is strategically increasing its distribution footprint into new markets including South Carolina and Tennessee. The award-winning brewery has experienced incredible growth since its inception, expanding into a second Athens production facility. The Athens location was named the Official Taproom and Official Craft Beer of the University of Georgia Athletics in 2023. For more information about Creature Comforts, please visit or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

