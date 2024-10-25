Astra Tech from the UAE Participates in the World Economic Forum to Lead the Global AI Revolution

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) Dubai, UAE; October 24, 2024: Astra Tech, a leading group in the consumer technology sector across the Middle East and North Africa region, headquartered in the UAE, has announced its strategic participation in the 2024 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Dubai. This partnership aligns with Astra Tech’s growing global presence and highlights the UAE’s leading role in digital transformation and AI technology development. It also provides an opportunity for collaboration between Astra Tech and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center of the World Economic Forum, reinforcing the company’s mission to drive responsible and ethical technological advancement worldwide.

The partnership agreement was signed during the annual meeting of the Global Future Councils, attended by Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, and Alexander Raphol, Executive Committee Member of the World Economic Forum. This collaboration follows the Forum's announcement of the launch of a strategic intelligence platform designed to enhance the "We The UAE 2031" vision, which emphasizes the UAE’s steadfast commitment to using AI and advanced technologies in long-term strategic policymaking.

As a local company, Astra Tech embodies the UAE’s ambitions for global leadership in AI and fintech. The company’s platform aims to create a significant shift in digital ecosystems by integrating fintech, AI-powered solutions, and chat-based commerce technologies, providing a seamless and convenient experience for over 155 million users worldwide. One of the key elements of this initiative is the Botim app, which simplifies communication, payments, and e-commerce for millions of users and aligns with the World Economic Forum's vision of reshaping global governance of emerging technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the World Economic Forum to shape the future of AI and digital financial services. We take pride in our platform’s contribution to achieving global financial inclusion, digital equality, and the ethical application of AI. Through this partnership, we commit to supporting the UAE’s vision of providing a fully digital future for the global audience and focusing on the role of technology in addressing the world’s most pressing issues.”

In turn, Alexander Raphol, Executive Committee Member of the World Economic Forum, said: “The World Economic Forum, as an international organization specializing in public-private cooperation, is dedicated to improving the state of the global economy. The forum brings together leading policymakers, business leaders, and other societal figures to shape agendas at the sectoral, regional, and global levels.”

Astra Tech enhances its leadership position in the Fourth Industrial Revolution through collaboration with the Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Center, which brings together key stakeholders from various sectors to promote global cooperation. This enables the company to contribute to global discussions on building robust digital infrastructure, advancing financial inclusion, and developing AI governance frameworks that reflect the UAE’s leading role in the region.

