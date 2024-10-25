81 Killed, 20 Missing Due To Tropical Storm Trami In Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Oct 25 (IANS) The death toll from tropical storm Trami that slammed into the Philippines this week has risen to 81, with around 20 other people still missing, due to massive flooding and landslides, authorities said Friday.

Police said the deaths include 47 in Batangas province, south of Manila, and 28 in the Bicol region, southeast of Manila.

Four Trami-related deaths were also recorded in different areas in the central and southern Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported on Friday afternoon that its personnel had retrieved a nine-year-old child and a one-month-old infant.

Trami, the 11th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, barrelled across the main Luzon island, leaving a trail of destruction with disastrous flooding and landslides in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the storm impacted over 2.6 million people in at least 15 regions across the Southeast Asian country.