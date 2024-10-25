3Rd Test: Pakistan Seize Control In Rawalpindi With Saud Shakeel's Grit And Spin Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Oct 25 (IANS) Pakistan is on the verge of a memorable series win over England after a dominant second day in the final and third Test at Rawalpindi. A superb century from Saud Shakeel and aggressive late-order batting from Sajid Khan propelled Pakistan to a 77-run first-innings lead, which Pakistan's spinners capitalised on as they left England in tatters at 24-3 by stumps. Pakistan now stand on the brink of their first home series win since 2021, leaving England with an uphill battle.

Pakistan began Day 2 at 73-3, trailing England by 194 runs. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed struck early, taking three wickets in the morning to push Pakistan to 177-7, and England seemed poised to secure a first-innings lead.

But Shakeel anchored Pakistan's innings, playing a patient and gritty knock of 134 from 223 balls - his fourth Test century. He was supported by Noman Ali (45) and Sajid Khan (48*), whose aggressive lower-order partnerships of 88 and 72 lifted Pakistan to a total of 344, achieving a crucial 77-run lead.

Shakeel's remarkable 134 from 223 deliveries - his fourth in Tests - dragged Pakistan to 344, as compared to England's 267. His knock, which lasted five hours and eight minutes, steadied Pakistan and provided a platform for the tail to attack.

Noman and Sajid were particularly effective, with the former attacking England's spinners and Sajid accelerating with four sixes. They took advantage of a tiring England bowling attack, challenging Ben Stokes' tactical decisions, as the captain delayed the introduction of the seam when spin began to lose its edge.

The final session saw Shakeel reach his hundred against England with a controlled single, greeted with enthusiastic applause from his teammates. Noman's innings ended when Shoaib Bashir's delivery skidded into his pads, but Sajid carried on, keeping up a blistering pace before Rehan's googly finally ended the innings.

Pakistan's momentum carried into England's second innings as Noman and Sajid dismantled the English top order. Duckett, usually aggressive against spin, was trapped lbw by Sajid. Noman, who had already taken Crawley's wicket three times in this series, made it four with a skidding arm ball, while Ollie Pope's dismal run continued, falling to a deflected catch off Noman's delivery.

With England at 24-3 at stumps and trailing by 53 runs, they are now heavily dependent on Joe Root and Harry Brook to make a stand on Day 3. Pakistan's bowlers, spurred on by the performances of Shakeel, Noman, and Sajid, have turned the tide in their favour, and with the pitch increasingly favouring spin, England faces an uphill climb to prevent a series-defining defeat.

Brief scores:

England 267 & 24/3 in 9 overs (Joe Root 5 not out, Ben Duckett 12; Noman Ali 2-9, Sajid Khan 1-14) trail Pakistan 344 (Saud Shakeel 134, Sajid Khan 48 not out; Rehan 4-66, Shoaib Bashir 3-129) by 53 runs