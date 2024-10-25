Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Via Financial Group Pty Ltd
Date
10/25/2024
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the Acquisition of Sydney, New South Wales-based Via financial Group Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Via Financial Group provides financial planning, wealth management and life risk advisory services to clients from multiple offices in Australia. Matthew Read, Daniel Burden, Peter Kirby, Ben Davis, Robert Wilson, Sam Haydon and their team will join Gallagher under Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.
"Via Financial Group is a highly regarded firm whose financial advisory services complement our existing benefits consulting operations in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome the Via Financial Group team to our growing, global Gallagher family of professionals."
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations
Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager
630-285-3661/ [email protected]
630-285-5946/ [email protected]
