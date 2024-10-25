Zelensky“Does Not Confirm” Guterres's Visit To Ukraine Source In President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine after the latter attended the BRICS summit in Kazan.

That's according to Ukrinform's source in the President's Office.

"It's true – as of now, the president has not confirmed his visit," the source said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized UN Secretary General Guterres over his recent visit to the BRICS summit in Russia. As the top UN official, he had previously rejected Ukraine's invitation to the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, while choosing to accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Vladimir Putin.

MFA Ukraine believes this was a“wrong choice” that does not contribute to the cause of peace and affects the UN reputation.