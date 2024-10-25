عربي


Zelensky“Does Not Confirm” Guterres's Visit To Ukraine Source In President's Office

10/25/2024 9:13:26 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine after the latter attended the BRICS summit in Kazan.

That's according to Ukrinform's source in the President's Office.

"It's true – as of now, the president has not confirmed his visit," the source said.

Read also: Guterres to Putin: Russia's invasion of Ukraine“violation of UN Charter

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized UN Secretary General Guterres over his recent visit to the BRICS summit in Russia. As the top UN official, he had previously rejected Ukraine's invitation to the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, while choosing to accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Vladimir Putin.

Read also: ISW on BRICS summit: Russia fails to secure international support

MFA Ukraine believes this was a“wrong choice” that does not contribute to the cause of peace and affects the UN reputation.

UkrinForm

