U.S. Concerns Mount Over Chinese Investment In Mexico’S Auto Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has voiced apprehension about Chinese state-owned companies investing in Mexico's automotive industry. Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, highlighted these concerns during her visit to Brazil.



Tai emphasized that if Chinese car manufacturers set up operations in Mexico, the US would scrutinize several aspects. These include worker conditions, environmental impact, and the company's ties to the Chinese government.



The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) addresses state-owned enterprises. It requires them to operate on commercial terms and treat companies from other USMCA countries fairly.



When asked about barriers to Chinese products competing with American ones, Tai focused on supply chain strength. She mentioned four key criteria: transparency, diversity, trust, and sustainability.



During USMCA negotiations, the US government and businesses expressed worries about competition from state-linked companies. This led to new rules in the agreement to tackle these concerns.







A US Congressional report suggests that USMCA may limit protection against indirect expropriation. This occurs when a state's regulations effectively control or interfere with an investment.



Tai also cautioned Brazil about joining China's Belt and Road Initiative. She advised Brazilian officials to view the proposal objectively and consider risk management.



China launched the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013. This ambitious foreign economic policy aims to expand China's global reach and influence through various projects.



The US remains vigilant about Chinese economic activities in its neighboring countries. It seeks to maintain its competitive edge while ensuring fair trade practices in the region.

MENAFN25102024007421016031ID1108818038