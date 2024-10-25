Seoul Concerned Over Pyongyang-Moscow Defense Pact Ratification

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- South Korea expressed "grave concerns" Friday over Russia's ratification of a bilateral treaty with North Korea that includes a mutual defense clause on the previous day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The expresses grave concerns that Russia is proceeding with the ratification of the Russia-North Korea treaty in the midst of the North's deployment of its to Russia," the Foreign said in a press release.

"We strongly urge the North to immediately withdraw its troops from Russia and stop its illegal cooperation" with Moscow, the ministry said, stressing the government's position that it will take corresponding steps depending on the level of cooperation between the two isolated states, while firmly responding in lockstep with the international community.

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament, ratified the bill at a plenary session Thursday, following the submission of the bill by Russian President Putin earlier this month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin signed the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty in June in Pyongyang that includes a clause committing the two states to providing military support "without delay" if either is attacked. (end)

