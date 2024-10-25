EFT Solutions Awarded As Asia Best Under A Billion By Forbes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



EFT Solutions Holding Limited ('EFT Solutions' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'; stock code: 8062), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales ('EFT-POS') solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it was accredited as 'Asia Best Under A Billion' by Forbes, a renowned international financial magazine.

Forbes 'Asia Best Under A Billion' aims to honor high-performing Asia-Pacific listed companies with sustainable long-term growth. The panel of judges evaluates over 20,000 listed companies across the region, selecting 200 standout enterprises based on their comprehensive scores. The evaluation encompasses the company's performance metrics over the most recent fiscal year and the preceding three years. This includes an analysis of debt levels, revenue growth, and earnings per share growth.

Furthermore, the assessment also considers the strongest annual return on equity as well as the five-year average return on equity, ensuring a thorough and rigorous appraisal of each company's financial health and performance.

Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions , said, ' We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the enterprises in 'Asia Best Under A Billion,' which reflects the long-term development direction of our group and the confidence of our investors. The business landscape is rapidly evolving, particularly in the electronic payment sector. As a leading local provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, we are dedicated to delivering innovative and diverse electronic payment solutions to our clients over the years, thereby fully addressing their system integration needs.

Looking ahead, we will continue to develop and provide various technological support to create more cashless payment scenarios for consumers. Additionally, we are actively exploring opportunities to export our electronic payment solutions to overseas markets, aiding in the establishment of relevant ecosystems in different regions, as well as ensuring stable growth and deliver optimal returns to shareholders in a volatile economic environment. '

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8062) has been committed to providing a full range of 'EFT-POS' electronic payment solutions, including supporting software, terminals and peripheral devices, to bring convenience to people and improve their quality of life. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solutions for different customers, as well as providing value added functions for EFT-POS terminals, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance services. Its EFT-POS terminal services cover renowned restaurant group, banks, major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong, and will be deployed across various APAC countries.



