Kuwait Finance Mins.: GCC Countries Share Ambition To Build Resilient, Sustainable Economies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam said that Kuwait and the GCC countries share the ambition to build resilient and sustainable economies.

This came in a speech delivered by Minister Al-Fassam on Thursday evening during her participation in a GCC event, held in cooperation with the World Bank, headed by the Secretary General of the GCC Jassim Al-Budaiwi, in the presence of Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah.

Gulf finance ministers and senior officials in the financial and economic sectors have participated in this event.

Minister Al-Fassam added that Kuwait would continue to prioritize sustainable progress in economic diversification, developing non-oil projects, generating job opportunities in the private sector, and strengthening its position as a major partner in Gulf development.

She pointed out Kuwait's major projects, including the development of the Northern Economic Zone and the development of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, in addition to other projects in the tourism sector such as the development of Failaka Island, information and communications technology, and renewable energy.

She explained that Kuwait and the GCC countries look forward to cooperation and economic integration by prioritizing facilitating cross-border trade, unifying regulations, and updating policies in trade, human capital, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

Al-Fassam pointed out that the current reliance on oil would expose the region to major risks that pose a threat to financial stability and sustainable growth.

She explained that the fluctuations in global energy prices would lead to economic fluctuations and the possibility of a decline in demand for hydrocarbons in the long term.

The event was held during the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, aiming to create new investment opportunities for the Gulf economy.

The event discussed the economic and development policies expected to be adopted within the framework of joint Gulf action and presented proposals for new economic initiatives. (end)

