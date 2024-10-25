Kuwait's Diplomatic Mission Underscores Special Ties With Egypt As They Honor Martyrs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Ties between and Egypt have been for year marked with constructive cooperation and common destiny particularly in dire times, the State of Kuwait Embassy in Cairo affirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The mission's statement came on the occasion of a visit by a delegation of the embassy to the military cemetery in Suez to pay tribute to the buried Kuwaiti martyrs who had fallen in the October 1973 War.

Meshaal Al-Smaiee, the embassy first secretary, said on the occasion that Kuwait is keen on supporting rights of the Arab states and Arab causes.

The Kuwait-Egypt relations throughout history have been distinguished with cooperation and bonding with a joint destiny, he said.

The visit to the site kick started with a brass playing the Kuwaiti and Egyptian national anthems before wreathes were laid at the martyrs' graves. (end)

