Kuwait's Diplomatic Mission Underscores Special Ties With Egypt As They Honor Martyrs
Date
10/25/2024 2:17:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Ties between and Egypt have been for year marked with constructive cooperation and common destiny particularly in dire times, the State of Kuwait Embassy in Cairo affirmed in a statement on Thursday.
The mission's statement came on the occasion of a visit by a delegation of the embassy to the military cemetery in Suez to pay tribute to the buried Kuwaiti martyrs who had fallen in the October 1973 War.
Meshaal Al-Smaiee, the embassy first secretary, said on the occasion that Kuwait is keen on supporting rights of the Arab states and Arab causes.
The Kuwait-Egypt relations throughout history have been distinguished with cooperation and bonding with a joint destiny, he said.
The visit to the site kick started with a brass playing the Kuwaiti and Egyptian national anthems before wreathes were laid at the martyrs' graves. (end)
