Foodtech Week Tokyo Is Back With New Specialized Show And Fair In November!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan - The launch of two new specialized show and fair takes center stage for the 5th edition of FOODTech Week Tokyo happening on November 20–22, 2024, at Makuhari Messe, Japan. Organized by RX Japan Ltd., FOODTech Week Tokyo is Japan's leading for food factory and food safety technologies. It is expected to garner *24,000 visitors and *400 exhibitors from the local and global scene. The upcoming edition will also highlight the use of AI, automation, and digital transformation (DX) in food production.



The Launch of Two New Specialized Show and Fair



FOODTech Week Tokyo is set to debut two new specialized show and fair this year, which are Food Hygiene Expo and Food Loss & Waste Recycling Fair. These are the exhibition's commitment to constantly push the envelope and accommodate the advancements in the industry.



Food Hygiene Expo will focus on technologies and products particularly concerned with food safety and hygiene. This is now a necessity in the current landscape with the HACCP requirements made mandatory in Japan, as well as the revisions on the Food Sanitation Act in 2021.



The Food Loss & Waste Recycling Fair on the other hand, is a specialized fair on circular, upcycling, and recycling technologies for food residues. With food waste posing an issue for everyday consumption and businesses, a feature on this particular aspect comes at the perfect time.



Advancements for Efficiency



The show's 5th edition will give prime importance to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and digital transformation (DX) in the field of food factory and food safety. This is anchored in the belief that such elements are key to business efficiency.



One conference session is set to discuss the automation of food factories and use of AI through case studies. This will be spearheaded by industry leaders Hiroyuki Akita, the Principal Expert (Doctor of Engineering) at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Shinichi Itohiya, Deputy Counselor at Japan Electric Technology Co., Ltd.



Additionally, automation for quality control will be discussed by speaker Hiroto Morooka, President & CEO of Kaminashi Corporation. The session will tackle the benefit of DX in factories against the changing and strict standards for food quality and food safety.



FOODTech Week Tokyo ensures that its visitors and exhibitors are ahead of the curve by providing contemporary and valuable industry insights that will ensure business success.



Maximize Your Opportunities



Visitors of FOODTech Week Tokyo can enjoy free registrations to the exhibition, and VIP registration for managers and above also garners them access to the exclusive lounge. Seats for *90 conference sessions are available for reservations, which allows visitors to learn from experts in the fields.



Show passes grant visitors access to two concurrent shows as well-Drink JAPAN 2024 and Restaurant Innovation Week Tokyo. This increases opportunities for networking and discovery of the latest innovations for beverage manufacturing and smart restaurant solutions.



Enhance Your Business



For exhibitors, numbers show that the market for food machinery has grown 1.7 times in the past decade in Japan. Hence, there is no better time to showcase their top-quality technologies and products to a verified audience.



Aside from this, services range from unique mailers, promotional segments on Japanese publications and media, and direct show performance feedback through the exhibitor dashboard system.



Find the Best Solutions at FOODTech Week Tokyo



With the advancements and changes in the industry, FOODTech Week Tokyo is the perfect platform to discover solutions to food factories and food safety. And whether you're a visitor or exhibitor looking for the latest technologies and products, there is something for everyone to learn, discover, experience, and procure at the show.



