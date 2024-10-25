Nearly 15 Russian Drones Targeting Kyiv Intercepted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Russia launched another swarm of kamikaze drones at Ukraine, including at Kyiv region, air defense units scrambled to repel the raid, downing nearly 15 enemy targets.

That's according to the Kyiv municipal military administration , Ukrinform report.

"This was already the 15th air raid targeting Kyiv in 25 days of October! And again, the enemy - the Russian Federation - deployed unmanned aerial vehicles. They were launched from Kursk and Krasnodar regions. Loitering munitions were approaching the capital in two large waves. The first time the air raid alert went off in Kyiv around midnight, and the second time – about 3:00. In total, the alerts lasted for about four hours," the report says.

Administration chief Serhiy Popko informed residents that as a result of the attack, some debris plunged to the ground within city limits. Nearly 15 Russian drones were either shot down or neutralized by e-warfare units.

"In the Darnytskyi district of the city, debris of downed enemy drones put trees and grass on fire in an open area. The blaze was promptly put out," the official said.

As reported, the Air Force warned Ukrainians of t the launch of several groups of one-way attack drones by the Russians from the northern and southern directions. An air raid alert went off in Kyiv and a number of regions.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces