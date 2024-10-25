Dhanteras 2024: What To Buy - From Gold And Silver To Clothes And Electronics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dhanteras 2024: The celebration of Dhanteras kicks off Diwali festivities this year on October 29 (Tuesday). Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the auspicious day is celebrated with fervour and joy among Hindu devotees.

On Dhanteras, devotees worship lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day - thus people buy items of or silver or other auspicious items on this day, and it is commemorated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha.

| Dhanteras 2024: Date, significance, shubh muhurat and other details to know Dhanteras 2024: Muhurrat Timings

On Dhanteras, the following are the timing and order of the shubh mahurats :



Trayodashi Tithi starts at 12:00 am on October 29 and ends at 2:45 am on October 30. During this time, devotees can perform rituals, worshipping and other tasks.

Dhanteras Puja will begin at 7:27 pm and conclude at 9:16 pm on October 29. Pradosh Kaal will occur from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.

| Diwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat Dhanteras 2024: What You Should Buy

Dhanteras is considered one of the luckiest and best days to buy items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.

People worship lord Kubera and goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. It is believed that the goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.



Silver: This precious metal is believed to hold significance in many religious rituals and symbolises purity. You can also "invite wealth and prosperity" into your home, by buying silver ornaments, coins, or kitchenware.

Gold or silver coins: Devotees believe that buying gold or silver coins with deities such as goddess Lakshmi or lord Ganesha will bring success, wealth, and good fortune. Jewellery: Dhanteras is the most auspicious time to purchase gold jewellery according to Hindu beliefs as it symbolises wealth and financial stability.

| Silver prices likely to move to ₹1.2 lakh this Diwali, forecast experts