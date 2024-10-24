Investornewsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) To Present Antitumor Virotherapy Platform Data At Three Scientific Conferences

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is set to present data on its innovative systemic antitumor virotherapy platform, RTNova (CLD-400), at multiple scientific conferences. These include the International Oncolytic Virotherapy in Rotterdam (Oct. 27-30), the Immuno US 2024 in San Diego (Oct. 28-29), and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting in Houston (November 6-10).

RTNova is designed to address the challenges posed by untargetable and untreatable metastatic diseases by targeting multiple tumor sites and altering the tumor immune microenvironment. This approach not only facilitates easier administration but also broadens the potential patient population who can benefit from this treatment.

“RTNova represents a groundbreaking advancement in cancer therapy, offering a systemic approach that enables us to target and treat metastatic tumors that were previously untouchable,” said Dr. Antonio F. Santidrian, Calidi's Chief Scientific Officer who has been instrumental in advancing the development of the RTNova platform.“RTNova's ability to fundamentally change the tumor microenvironment while delivering therapeutic viruses to multiple tumor sites has the potential to unlock new possibilities for patients facing some of the most challenging cancers. Ultimately, we believe RTNova has the potential to transform how we address previously untreatable metastatic diseases.”

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics specializes in proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. The company's novel stem cell-based platforms utilize potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

