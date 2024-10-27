Stree 2: Aaj Ki Raat Full Version Releases On Youtube Tamannaah Bhatia's Viral Video Leaves Social Media 'Obsessed'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2 makers released the full version of the popular song, Aaj Ki Raat, on October 24. The video, which has been massively popular since its launch, features Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead dancer.

The extended version on YouTube, featuring other Stree 2 cast members like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, has received more than 8 million (80 lakh) views so far.

However, in terms of viewership, it is far behind the original of the song. Launched ahead of the release of Stree 2 on August 15, the YouTube video has received ​​533 million (53 crore) views so far.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank created history upon its release. It became the highest-grossing movie ever in the Hindi language. With ₹144 crore from the overseas market, the Bollywood horror-comedy minted ₹856.98 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik of Bhediya fame, is now streaming on OTT. it can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Let's look at some of the comments of social media users who welcomed the release of the full-length music video.

Social media reactions

“I had been waiting for this extended version, especially the 2 beginning lines from the first day I watched it in the theatres! WHAT A BANGER!”

“Bollywood back with its Beauty. No copy+ original lyrics+ indian music+ dance + cinematography+ desi feel= full entertainment.”

“TAMMANAH also one of the reason stree 2 to become a BLOCKBUSTER she legit pulled all the south audience to the theatre to watch this song and stree 2.”

“OMG! Obsessed with the full version!! love the fact that this video is longer than the original song that hit 500M views”