Investornewsbreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Launches Truth+ On Android TV

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trump & Group (NASDAQ: DJT) has launched its Truth+ streaming app for Android TV. This app offers diverse content, including news, entertainment and children's programming, available through linear TV and on Demand (“VOD”). It enhances the Truth Social with features like live TV rewind and a Spanish language interface.

CEO Devin Nunes emphasizes the importance of expanding to Android TV, complementing the existing Apple TV platform. This move aims to strengthen Truth Social as a hub for news and entertainment. DJT plans to extend Truth+ to other platforms like Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire, and Roku, enhancing its reach.

DJT's streaming service operates on a custom Content Delivery Network (“CDN”), using its own servers to maintain independence from major tech companies. This aligns with DJT's mission to provide a platform for free speech, countering perceived Big Tech censorship.

Currently, DJT's stock price on Nasdaq is $34.48, down 3.98% or $1.43. The stock has fluctuated between $33.09 and $34.90 today. Over the past year, DJT has seen a high of $79.38 and a low of $11.75, with a market cap of about $6.9 billion and a trading volume of 11.79 million shares.

About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information, visit the company's website at .

