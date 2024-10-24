As Colombia Hosts A UN Biodiversity Summit, Its Own Amazonian Rainforest Is In Crisis

Colombia hosts 18% of the world’s bird species – more than any other country. Ariboen / shutterstock

Author: Jesica Lopez

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The city of Cali, in Colombia, is hosting the UN's 16th biodiversity summit, known as Cop16. The summit, which runs until Friday, November 1, is focused on how countries will fulfil previous pledges to protect at least 30% of the world's land and water and restore 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.

It's a noble aim, yet Colombia itself shows just how far we have to go.

If you south east from Cali, over the Andes mountains, you drop into the basin. From there, rainforest stretches for hundreds of kilometres to the border with Brazil – and far beyond. This rainforest is the main reason Colombia ranks as the fourth most biodiverse country in the world. Nowhere else has as many species of birds. Only Brazil and China have more trees.

But the region is experiencing an environmental crisis. I recently completed a PhD on the northern Colombian Amazon , in which I tracked how the rainforest is fast being deforested and turned into pastures for cattle ranches. I particularly looked at how this affects hotspots of plant and animal life in rugged valleys on the Amazonian side of the Andes – spectacularly biodiverse places even by Colombian standards – and looked at what can be done to protect them.

'Natural regions' of Colombia. Most of Amazonia (dark green) is rainforest, along with parts of the Orinoco basin (light green) and the Pacific region (purple). Milenioscuro / wiki / Geographic Institute Agustín Codazzi , CC BY-SA

This is not an easy part of the world in which to do such work – the NGO Global Witness ranks Colombia as the single most dangerous country for environmental defenders. While documenting legal and illegal cattle ranching, I was often reminded to be aware of exactly who I was contacting and to be wary of which questions I was asking.

Activists and researchers often face violence from those who profit from deforestation, and I had to work closely with organisations and authorities that secured own safety. Very harrowing experiences are not uncommon.

Despite these risks, many continue their efforts, driven by a deep commitment to protecting the Amazon and its biodiversity. Their bravery only underscores the urgent need for stronger protections and enforcement.

Peace led to more deforestation

For decades, the region was mostly controlled by the Farc guerrilla army. The Farc was largely funded by kidnappings and the drug trade, and wasn't interested in large-scale farming.

All this changed after the government of Colombia signed a peace agreement with the Farc in 2016. Since then, deforestation has increased , as both legal and illegal land tenants have acquired land for farming through what they call“sustainable development” practices. This mostly involves turning forest into pasture for cattle, the main driver of deforestation across Latin America.

Cattle ranches are the main driver of deforestation. Jordi Romo / shutterstock

Things peaked in 2018, when 2,470 square kilometres of forest was lost in Colombia – equivalent to a circular area more than 50 kilometres across. Rates of deforestation have reduced slightly since then (though the data isn't very reliable), but appear to be increasing once again in 2024 .

The recent increase might be attributed to the demand to produce more coca or rear more cattle, along with pressure from extractive industries like mining. The spread of roads and other infrastructure further into the rainforest have also opened up new opportunities.

Billions more needed to stop deforestation

In its 2018 Living Forest Report , the WWF included Colombia's Chocó-Darién and Amazon forests in its list of 11“deforestation fronts” across the planet. These fronts are where it projected the largest concentrations of forest loss or severe degradation would occur in the period till 2030.

No wonder then that Colombia's environmental crisis has drawn international attention. Countries like Germany, Norway and the UK have supported its efforts to reduce deforestation, pledging about €22 million under the UN's reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation scheme (known as REDD+). This is a good start, but much more is needed.

The Amazon winds through dense forest on the border between Colombia and Peru. Jhampier Giron M / shutterstock

Indeed, the Global Biodiversity Framework, the international treaty that underlies the Cop16 negotiations in Cali, estimates we'll need an extra US$700 billion each year to protect biodiversity.

An important issue at the summit is therefore how to mobilise sufficient financial resources, particularly for developing countries. The previous global biodiversity summit, held in Canada in 2022, established that wealthy countries should provide US$30 billion annually to low-income countries by 2030.

Ahead of this year's summit, countries were expected to submit new national biodiversity plans detailing how they'll meet the 30% protection goals. Most failed to do so – including Colombia. Despite this setback, delegates in Cali will hopefully develop robust mechanisms to monitor progress and ensure countries are held accountable for meeting their targets.

Other critical issues include reforms to benefit small-scale farmers in the Amazon. The region's current economic model is centred on reshaping the land and extracting resources, but it has not generated prosperity for these more sustainable farmers. That same economic model has also failed to protect the forest itself.

The summit should also work towards recognising indigenous peoples' rights and traditional knowledge, and including their voices in policy decisions, and must address violence against environmental defenders.

These are all huge issues in Colombia and indeed any country where cattle farmers are eyeing up pristine rainforest. The summit in Cali represents a great opportunity for the world to seriously tackle the dual biodiversity and climate crisis.

