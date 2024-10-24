Turkish FM Reiterates Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's Foreign Hakan Fidan spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to discuss "the catastrophic situation" in Gaza Strip.

During the phone call initiated by Fidan, the Turkish minister said a ceasefire should be declared in Gaza "without delay," Turkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing sources.

Fidan said the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, where Israel laid a siege nearly three weeks ago, has reached catastrophic levels, highlighting the importance of ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the territory.

The Turkish top diplomat said Israel should end its attacks on Lebanon, and underscored that all parties must exercise restraint to avoid a regional war.

Blinken, who is on fresh tour of the Middle East, offered condolences to the Turkish minister over yesterday's terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, which claimed five lives and injured 22 others, according to the AA report. (end)

aas,mmg









MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108816899