WHO Foundation And Maybelline New York Unite To Support Global Mental Health Initiatives

Collaborating to expand mental services as part of the WHO Foundation's $50 million pledge to the World Health Organization

The WHO Foundation proudly announces a five-year partnership with the number one cosmetics brand in the world,

Maybelline New York, further strengthening the global effort to enhance mental well-being. As part of the WHO Foundation's USD 50 million pledge to the World Health Organization (WHO), Maybelline New York has been among the first movers of partners to advance equitable access to mental health services.

A panel discussion during the "Enhancing Wellbeing in a Digital World" event, co-hosted by the WHO Foundation, Maybelline New York, and TikTok, held alongside the 2024 UN General Assembly in New York. From left to right: Andy Pattison, Team Lead Digital Channels, World Health Organization (WHO); Amanda Yarnell, Senior Director, Harvard School of Public Health; Julie Delazyn, Global Head of Brand Communication, Maybelline New York; Anil Soni, CEO, WHO Foundation; Dr. Judith Joseph, Psychiatrist, Carly Weinstein, WHO Content Creator and influencer, and Dr. Siyamak Saleh, WHO Consultant, medical doctor, and social influencer. Credit: Goals House

In alignment with WHO's broader objectives, Maybelline New York has pledged USD 1.8 million to support mental wellbeing, helping WHO and its partners to reach at least two million additional people with essential mental health services by 2028. This partnership continues Maybelline's dedication to mental health work, initiated with its *Brave Together* program, and it underscores the company's desire to reduce the stigma around mental health and make resources accessible globally.



Business Backing for Mental Health

Maybelline New York is joined by a distinguished set of corporate partners supporting the WHO Foundation's mission, with companies like Boehringer Ingelheim, which focuses on suicide prevention efforts, and TikTok, which has partnered with WHO to launch a campaign focused on delivering health and wellbeing content by leveraging the Fides network. These collaborations highlight how businesses and brands increasingly play a vital role in addressing mental health challenges.



Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation, emphasized the importance of these collaborations:



"The WHO Foundation is excited to partner with Maybelline New York to advance global mental health. Mental health is a pressing issue that requires urgent attention, and this partnership showcases the critical role that the private sector can play in helping WHO achieve its goals. We are proud to unite forces with Maybelline, whose *Brave Together* program has already made tremendous strides in mental health advocacy."



Brave Together: A Commitment to Global Mental Health

Through *Brave Together*, launched in 2020, Maybelline New York has been dedicated to driving conversations surrounding mental health on a global scale by funding free one-to-one support for 1.65 million people in 34 countries, with the goal of helping 10 million people and donating $20 million to local NGOs by 2030. Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President of Maybelline New York, shared the company's motivation:



"At Maybelline, our mission is to give people the self-confidence to express their beauty. We recognize that true beauty comes from within, and mental well-being is the foundation of self-confidence. We are committed to ensuring that no one has to struggle alone, and our partnership with the WHO Foundation is a critical step in making mental health support more accessible globally."

Corporate Collaborations for Global Health Equity

The partnership with Maybelline New York reflects the WHO Foundation's strategy of building bridges between the private sector and global health initiatives. "We are witnessing growing interest from corporations like Maybelline New York in supporting global health initiatives," added WHO Foundation Partnerships Manager, Martin Luginbühl. "Mental health, in particular, is resonating with companies across industries - some of which were not previously active players in the global health ecosystem - as everyone, everywhere has had some personal experience of it, especially during Covid-19. Partnerships like these are key to getting closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of the United Nations "Good Health and Well-Being".

Call to Action: Share the Health

The WHO Foundation's partnership with Maybelline New York exemplifies the power of collective action to tackle some of the most pressing health challenges. With this collaboration, the WHO Foundation continues to advance its mission to "Share the Health," connecting visionary corporate partners with initiatives that bring tangible change to millions of people around the world.

About WHO Foundatio n

The Geneva-based WHO Foundation is an independent global organization dedicated to improving health equity worldwide. To achieve this, the WHO Foundation believes in new approaches. The scale of health challenges today cannot be met by government action alone; we must harness philanthropic and private donations to create the greatest long-term impact. Through its unparalleled access to WHO, the Foundation advances health equity by connecting and collaborating with visionary corporate partners to co-create solutions that have the highest impact. Current areas of impact include climate change, mental health, and combating medical misinformation-areas where our corporate partners are particularly passionate. For more information, visit: WHO Foundation.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression and help everyone, everywhere to bravely take on their world. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to

Note to Editor:

On October 14, 2024, during the World Health Summit in Berlin, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it had successfully secured 1 billion USD in pledges for its first-ever Investment Round (IR), launched at the 77th World Health Assembly in May. This innovative initiative aims to secure predictable, flexible, and a broader base of high-quality funding to support WHO's Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW14), which spans 2025-2028.

