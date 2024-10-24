Drones Driven By A.I. Are Taking Over Major Industries Including Agriculture, Construction, Military & More - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – October 24, 2024 – Artificial intelligence (AI) and drones are a formidable combo that has the potential to transform a variety of industries. When coupled, they build intelligent and autonomous airborne systems capable of completing complicated tasks in a variety of conditions. Because of this, the combination of artificial intelligence and drone offers new aerial technological developments for various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, and security, as well as a solution to many aerial imagery demands. Factors such as technological advancements, growing need for automation and efficiency, and the increasing adoption of drones in the Logistics and Delivery, Agriculture and Precision Farming, Disaster Management and Search & Rescue, Environmental Monitoring and Industrial sectors are boosting the adoption of AI solutions in the UAV landscape. A report from Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence projected that the Artificial Intelligence in drone market size is projected to show steady growth during the forecast period (2024-2029). The report said:“Booming drone adoption in the sector boosts AI in drone market growth. Drones driven by AI are taking over major sectors such as agriculture, serving as industrious field workers. They minimize human effort while monitoring crop health, accurately locating pests, and applying irrigation to maximize production and optimize resource use. The movement known as“precision agriculture” is revolutionizing the way of raising food. According to the January 2022 Press Release Bureau, the government is extending financial support under the“Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization” to encourage the use of drones in agriculture. The Agriculture Ministry will give agricultural institutions grants of up to Rs. 10 lakhs so the farmers can buy drones. When it comes to drone demonstrations on farmer fields Farmer's Producers Organizations (FPOs) can receive funds for up to 75% of the total cost of the drone. The initiatives and factors supporting agriculture enhance the drone market.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO).





“The growing need for automation in logistics propels AI in drone market. Industries these days need effective and automated ways to handle logistics jobs. Drones and AI together present an attractive alternative for companies looking to increase productivity and accuracy as they save labor expenses and increase productivity by automating operations that were previously done by hand. By the end of 2024, Prime Air plans to expand internationally into Italy and the UK, in addition to starting drone deliveries in the United States. Similarly, in October 2023, Amazon Pharmacy launched drone delivery of pharmaceuticals. Eligible consumers in College Station, Texas, can now have their drugs delivered to their homes via drone within 60 minutes of placing their purchase with Amazon Pharmacy.”





ZenaTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Issues Big Development News Today on Adding Patent Assets to the Company – Get the full details by visiting:





Additional Groundbreaking ZenaTech Inc. Developments this week include:





ZenaTech Announced a Software Company Acquisition Adding Significant Capabilities to Building AI Drones – ZenaTech also announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZooOffice Inc., the holding company for software companies Jadian and DeskFlex, from ZenaTech's former parent company. The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important compliance and inspection software as well as scheduling and mapping software that will be incorporated into ZenaTech's ZenaDrone AI drone solutions. This transaction further expands ZenaTech's portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to add to recurring revenue in the government sector among others. The acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals that may be required.





“Adding Jadian and DeskFlex software capabilities to the ZenaTech portfolio is part of our strategy to offer full stack, integrated AI drone solutions targeted to multiple sectors such as Agriculture. Jadian's compliance software will be integrated with ZenaDrone drone hardware and sensors to help farmers track and manage regulatory and environmental requirements such as crop traceability, fertilizer and pesticide use, water conservation, and greenhouse gas emissions. Deskflex scheduling and mapping software will add value integrated into our property management sector solutions,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Read this full release at:





Other recent developments in the technology industry include:





Edgescale AI Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) recently announced a strategic partnership to deliver Live Edge, a groundbreaking combination of Palantir Edge AI and Edgescale AI distributed infrastructure technology, designed to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing, utilities, and other complex industrial environments.





AI is reshaping the world and transforming our relationship with technology, yet applying AI to operational technology in industries and critical infrastructure remains a challenge. So long as the complexity and operational burden of activating machines, equipment, vehicles, and sensors in physical systems remains high, we only achieve a fraction of AI's true potential for automating our technology and improving our lives.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently announced that, through its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Aramco, and Saudi Arabia's Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) are planning to launch Design in Saudi Arabia (DISA). DISA is envisaged to be an incubator program for Saudi Arabia that aims to support startups that are adopting AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless technologies for industrial use cases.





This initiative aims to support early-stage startups in the high-tech sector by guiding them from product design and development to commercialization. It aims to provide a comprehensive suite of support that includes technical assistance, business coaching, and intellectual property (IP) training, all aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem. Should this initiative materialize, startups would gain access to resources such as Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco's industrial experience and RDIA's strategic guidance.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently issued a Letter to Stockholders from Company CEO Bill Irby.





Dear Stockholders: First, I want to extend my appreciation for the trust and confidence you have placed in AgEagle. Upon taking over as CEO from Grant Begley (former interim CEO and current Board Chairman), we have been evolving and advancing AgEagle toward the creation of maximum long-term shareholder value.





To fund our aggressive growth plans, we recently completed a $6.5M capital raise. The market's reaction was a continued decline in our stock price. It became necessary to plan and execute a 50:1 reverse stock split. Our trading was halted October 4th but has since resumed, and I am truly optimistic regarding the path ahead as I believe that the company is currently under-valued... In conclusion, through a combination of our key initiatives, growing demand, and demonstrated progress in our newest market, I believe AgEagle is on the correct path to increase long-term shareholder value. We appreciate your continued support. Sincerely, Bill Irby, CEO





Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced its participation in the upcoming Wings of Saskatchewan event in Regina, from October 30 to October 31, 2024. Draganfly will showcase its latest drone technology advancements, contributing to discussions on industry trends, safety, and regulatory considerations alongside key stakeholders in the aviation sector.





The Wings of Saskatchewan Conference, hosted by the Saskatchewan Aerial Applicators Association and the Saskatchewan Aviation Council, serves as a vital gathering for the aviation community. This year's event will bring together leaders from both civil and commercial aviation sectors to discuss technological advancements, regulatory updates, and future trends within the industry.





