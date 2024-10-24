Intershop Holding AG successfully issues a Green bond in the amount of CHF 100 million

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Intershop Holding AG successfully issues a Green in the amount of CHF 100 million

24.10.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Intershop Holding AG today successfully issued a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 1.5 % with a term of five years. The capital raised will be used to finance and refinance the sustainable development and renovation of in accordance with Intershop's Green Bond Framework , which is available on the company's website. UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank (Joint-Lead Managers) and Basler Kantonalbank (Co-Manager) coordinated the placement. Application will be made for admission to listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Contact Simon Haus, CEO Florian Balschun, CFO Company portrait Intershop is the oldest real estate company listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and invests primarily in commercial properties in Switzerland. As at 30 June 2024, the portfolio comprised 44 properties with a rentable area of around 524,000 m2 and a market value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests primarily in the Zurich economic area, the Lake Geneva region and along the main transport axes. The portfolio combines high earning power and security thanks to diversification of use and geography with considerable value-added potential in the developable properties. Agenda 27.02.2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024 with media and financial analyst conference 01.04.2025 62nd Annual General Meeting 26.08.2025 Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025 with online presentation for media representatives and Financial Analysts Download Press release (PDF)

