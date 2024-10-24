عربي


Intershop Holding AG Successfully Issues A Green Bond In The Amount Of CHF 100 Million


10/24/2024 2:12:32 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Intershop Holding AG successfully issues a Green bond in the amount of CHF 100 million
24.10.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Intershop Holding AG today successfully issued a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 1.5 % with a term of five years. The capital raised will be used to finance and refinance the sustainable development and renovation of Real estate in accordance with Intershop's Green Bond Framework , which is available on the company's website.

UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank (Joint-Lead Managers) and Basler Kantonalbank (Co-Manager) coordinated the placement. Application will be made for admission to listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contact

Simon Haus, CEO

Florian Balschun, CFO

Company portrait

Intershop is the oldest real estate company listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and invests primarily in commercial properties in Switzerland. As at 30 June 2024, the portfolio comprised 44 properties with a rentable area of around 524,000 m2 and a market value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests primarily in the Zurich economic area, the Lake Geneva region and along the main transport axes. The portfolio combines high earning power and security thanks to diversification of use and geography with considerable value-added potential in the developable properties.

Agenda

27.02.2025

Publication of Annual Report 2024 with media and financial analyst conference

01.04.2025

62nd Annual General Meeting

26.08.2025

Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025 with online presentation for media representatives and Financial Analysts

Download

Press release (PDF)


Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
