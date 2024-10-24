Agreement Signed To Increase Wadi Shuaib Dam's Water Storage By 500,000 Cubic Meters

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) -- An agreement was signed on Thursday to remove silt and sediment from the Wadi Shuaib Dam, which is expected to increase water storage by approximately 500,000 cubic meters.The agreement, signed by Brigadier General Ashraf Awdat, Director of the Royal Engineering Corps, and Hisham Haisa, Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority, aims to enhance the dam's storage capacity by removing sediment and increasing its ability to retain rainwater.Haisa noted that Wadi Shuaib Dam, one of the most important for agriculture in the central Jordan Valley, has a total capacity of 1.7 million cubic meters. The project will remove around 500,000 cubic meters of silt and sediment, with work expected to be completed by next September.He added that the collaboration between the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation is part of a broader effort to safeguard water resources and tackle environmental challenges, contributing to sustainable and effective water management at the national level.Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud emphasized the ongoing efforts of the water sector, particularly through the Jordan Valley Authority, to enhance water harvesting, maintain dams, and remove sediment to preserve and sustain water facilities. These efforts, he said, ensure that dams are ready to store water during the rainy seasons, benefiting various sectors.The minister also expressed appreciation for the support of the Jordan Armed Forces, particularly the Royal Engineering Corps, for their contribution to national water projects, including water harvesting initiatives, drilling, and the removal of sediment from key facilities. He highlighted the Corps' technical expertise, capabilities, and specialized heavy equipment that suit the demands of such work.Brigadier General Naji Manaseer, Assistant for Operations and Training, pointed out that the partnership between the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the Jordan Valley Authority, and the Armed Forces reflects the ongoing collaboration between government ministries and state sectors.