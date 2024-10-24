Amir Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met today at his office in Lusail Palace, Secretary of State of the United States of America Anthony Blinken, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic relations between Qatar and the United States, as well as discussing the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern, particularly the situation in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon. Efforts related to joint mediation aimed at achieving a ceasefire were also addressed.

HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani

attended the meeting.

