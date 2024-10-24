National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) partners with Intellect for its eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking on Microsoft Azure

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) 23 October, 2024, Dubai,UAE: Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking business unit from Intellect Design Arena Ltd is proud to announce its partnership with National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), an award-winning UAE-based full-service corporate bank, to enhance its digital capabilities. This deal marks the first Microsoft Azure-managed service for Intellect’s eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking in the Middle East.



NBF currently serves corporates and SMEs through its network in the UAE, providing financial services to optimise commercial opportunities and achieve sustainable growth for their clients. With the eMach.ai Digital Transaction Banking solution, NBF can offer their clients a suite of comprehensive solutions backed by:



● Innovative decision-making and enhanced digital capabilities: For improved information visibility and innovation, ensuring quick decision-making and a seamless user experience for corporate and SME clients.

● Cloud-powered excellence: iGTB, with Microsoft Azure, will provide a fully managed cloud service, freeing NBF to focus on business development and client service.



Commenting upon the partnership, Adnan Anwar, CEO, National Bank of Fujairah said, “NBF as part of its customer experience and digitalisation strategy is adopting full-fledged cloud solutions for mission-critical applications in the wholesale banking space. Through this partnership with iGTB and Microsoft, implementing their comprehensive DTB solution on Azure Cloud will position us to revolutionise our digital banking capabilities, delivering unparalleled experience and security to our clients. “



He added, “NBF is establishing a robust foundation for the integration of the latest emerging technologies, including AI, ensuring a future-ready organisation. As the UAE’s bank of choice for over 40 years, this partnership highlights NBF's dedication to innovation and customer-centricity, as we continue to lead advancements that empower our clients and drive growth in the digital age.”

Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB commented, “By selecting Intellect Global Transaction Banking, NBF has chosen a strategic technology partner that offers scalability, operational efficiency, and the ability to grow alongside its wholesale business. NBF’s commitment to advancing its transaction banking infrastructure reflects the critical role of technology to drive growth and innovation in wholesale banking.”

He added, “This is our first deal to be hosted on eMACH.ai cloud for wholesale banking on Microsoft Azure in the Middle East, and is a significant step in the region’s digital banking landscape. Today, over 60% of the world’s best wholesale banks #winwithiGTB, and this deal signifies a pivotal step in cementing iGTB’s leadership position within the UAE & GCC market, underscoring our dedication to offering leading-edge digital banking solutions.”





MENAFN24102024005343011938ID1108816188