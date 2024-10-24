Nigerian President dismisses 5 ministers from Cabinet

(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu took decisive action on Wednesday by dismissing five ministers from his Cabinet, just a year after their appointments. This decision is part of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing "optimum efficiency" in governance. In a formal statement, Tinubu outlined that the changes are crucial to fulfilling his commitment to the Nigerian people and improving the overall functionality of his administration.



The statement also revealed that Tinubu has implemented eight significant measures intended to bolster the government's capacity to deliver on its promises. Following the dismissal of the five ministers, he announced that the remaining ministers would be reassigned to the federal ministries vacated by those who were let go. This restructuring is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations within the government.



Tinubu's administration has been under scrutiny from the Nigerian public due to the size of his Cabinet and concerns regarding the ministers' performances, particularly amid an economic downturn in the nation. The President's recent actions reflect an effort to address these criticisms and enhance the effectiveness of his administration in tackling the challenges faced by Africa's largest economy.



In addition to the ministerial changes, Tinubu announced the dissolution of certain ministries and agencies. This move is designed to encourage public support as he seeks to revitalize the struggling economy and implement necessary reforms to foster growth and stability in Nigeria.

