IPG To Showcase Automation, Consumable And Service Solutions At Pack Expo International 2024 In Chicago

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®), a global of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets, will be exhibiting at Pack Expo International held at McCormick Place in Chicago from November 3-6, 2024.

This year, the booth highlights 'The IPG Advantage' across packaging automation, consumables, and service programs.“IPG provides valuable solutions that enhance throughput, simplify processes, and minimize downtime-all from a single source,” says Jason Fisher, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at IPG.

IPG proudly presents a comprehensive range of packaging automation solutions, including case sealers, case packers and erectors, A.I. vision systems, palletizers, tray packers, robotics, void fill systems, mailer systems, and more. These data-driven automated solutions are designed to reduce labor and increase efficiency. Additionally, IPG provides a variety of complementary and standalone consumable packaging products, such as carton sealing, void fill, protective packaging, stretch, and shrink film. Moreover, IPG offers service programs with experts located throughout North America and Europe to help customers maintain their equipment, and provide support, training, education, and continuous improvement.

“We are also committed to maximizing our positive impact on the planet and helping our customers with sustainable solutions at no additional cost,” said Fisher.

Featured automation solutions encompass the AMS fully automated inline paper mailer system with right-size technology, the Perfect Packer automated void fill system with A.I. technology, the SealMatic fully automated case sealer for e-commerce, the E-CO Flex Forming Module, the RSA2626WAT case sealer, the RSA2625TB case sealer with iTrackTM data collection system, and the inflatable protective packaging BOD (bubble-on-demand) Winder.

“We have a lot of exciting systems to show off this year, but I am most excited to display our fully integrated AMS, a high-speed automatic mailer system for paper,” said Micah Ordway, IPG Senior Product Manager of Advanced Systems & Automation.“When we originally launched, it was only a partial display, but this year really showcases its full operational capability with Videojet ink jet for barcoding on the mailer and a Weber labeling system to apply the shipping label. Its capability far surpasses our competition in product sizes, mailer rates and overall productivity increases.”

Highlighted consumable products include the new G7 ultra high-performance machine applied stretch film, which offers remarkable clarity and thinner gauges that match the durability and performance of thicker films. Additionally, ExlfilmPlus® PCR is a groundbreaking polyolefin shrink film containing 35% total recycled content, prequalified for recycling at store drop-off locations.

Learn more about the IPG Packaging Advantage by visiting IPG at booth# S-2814 in the South Hall at McCormick Place. For more information about IPG and its products, contact IPG® Customer Service at 888-898-7834 or ....

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit .

