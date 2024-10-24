Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) Research Shows Increase In Detection Of Abnormalities Following Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As over 2.5 million visits to the emergency department occur annually in the US for TBI, innovative software is discovering previously undiagnosed progressive symptoms

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSpec , the comprehensive software enabling virtual biopsies of the brain, has released findings from recent research studies that expand the historic focus on quantitative imaging. 65 individuals with a history of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) participated in this research to investigate the frequency of abnormal findings in the brain using various FDA-cleared image processing tools and programs. Among advanced neuroimaging techniques, such as Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS), abnormal levels of at least one neurometabolite were detected in more than 90% of participants by examining molecular changes directly resulting from the underlying tissue injury in a TBI. The data analysis and paper were done by a multi-institutional team comprised of Farzaneh Rahmani, Richard D. Batson, Alexandra Zimmerman, Samir Reddigari, Erin D. Bigler, Shawn C. Lanning, Eveline Ilasa, Jordan H. Grafman, Hanzhang Lu, Alexander P. Lin and Cyrus A. Raji. The findings are published online in the journal BMC Neurology .

A reported 2.5 million individuals visit the emergency department annually in the U.S. for TBI with over 8%, or 220,000, of those visits requiring hospitalization. Following a traumatic brain injury, patients may suffer from persistent psychosocial, behavioral, and cognitive symptoms that can lead to increased morbidity rates and reduced quality-of-life. Long-term damage and permanent side effects associated with mild TBI can often be too subtle for conventional imaging, such as MRIs, to detect. Physicians can use the BrainSpec software platform to further assess changes in neuronal metabolites in the brain to detect non-visual abnormalities following a TBI.

"MRS as analyzed with BrainSpec added value to advanced neuroimaging of TBI by supporting the identification of abnormalities in over 90% of our cases," said Dr. Cyrus A. Raji, MD, PhD, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The conclusion of the study highlights the value of pairing standard imaging methods with quantitative MR imaging techniques such as structural volumetric analysis, ASL and MRS in the evaluation of TBIs and additional underlying conditions associated with it. Additionally, BrainSpec enables imaging centers to be at the forefront of medical innovation, attracting top-tier talent and fostering trust among referring physicians and patients.

"There have been significant advancements in AI-powered software leading to improved clinical utility, enhanced imaging capabilities, and better healthcare outcomes. AI-driven platforms like BrainSpec, which utilize advanced neuroimaging techniques, offer comprehensive and non-invasive diagnostic support," says Alexandra Zimmerman, BrainSpec CEO & Co-Founder. "In cases of brain-related illnesses, such as traumatic brain injury, traditional imaging may not show the complete picture. BrainSpec allows clinicians to delve deeper, measuring brain chemistry to provide a richer and more detailed view, ultimately facilitating better patient outcomes."

