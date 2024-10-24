Ferguson Partners Appoints Robert Mayes As Senior Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Twenty-year veteran returns to lead Ferguson's west coast executive search practice

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferguson Partners (Ferguson),

the leading talent management and strategic advisory firm for global real assets industries, announced the appointment of Robert Mayes as Senior Managing Director, overseeing the company's executive search practice in the western region of the U.S.



In his new role, Mr. Mayes will lead the growth of Ferguson's global executive search practice on the west coast, and help spearhead expansion of the firm's integrated platform throughout the entire U.S.

Robert Mayes, Senior Managing Director, Ferguson Partners

Continue Reading

Mr. Mayes will re-establish the firm's presence in Southern California, opening an office in Los Angeles. He joins Ferguson from Korn Ferry, where he served as a Senior Client Partner, leading their U.S. Real Estate Practice. This also represents a return to Ferguson for Mr. Mayes, having first served with the company from 2001-2008.

Mr. Mayes brings over twenty years of senior level executive search and human capital advisory experience to his new role at Ferguson. He has represented a variety of clients throughout his career including private operators, investment management firms, family offices, and public REITs and has successfully completed searches in nearly every major U.S. market and asset class. His work has focused on assignments within the C-suite to Vice President level across functional disciplines.

The latest hire also continues Ferguson Partners' rapid expansion, and comes on the heels of several key new hires, including the recent addition of Graham Beatty as President and Matt McAulay as Managing Director of the firm's executive search practice in the Southeast.

"Bob Mayes is a proven leader with a passion for what he does, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Ferguson team," adds Graham Beatty. "As the real estate market continues its turnaround, adding Bob to our group of committed professionals will allow us to expand our presence in California and make Ferguson a meaningful competitor throughout the west coast. Bob's expertise and strategic approach to client servicing strengthens our position as the premier real estate executive search firm and the latest demonstration of how Ferguson continues to attract top executives in the industry."

"The opportunity to rejoin the leading franchise in real estate talent and support their ongoing growth is what appealed most to me," adds Mr. Mayes. "I look forward to applying the expertise and customer-focused approach I've developed throughout my career to my new role and to developing a significant west-coast based practice that boosts the company's strategic long-term plans."

Prior to joining Korn Ferry in 2012, Mr. Mayes served with Russell Reynolds Associates following his first stint at Ferguson. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Bowling Green State University, and is a recognized authority on the real estate talent market, as well as a frequent guest speaker at industry conferences.

About Ferguson Partners

Founded in 1989, Ferguson Partners has built a reputation as the premier firm dedicated to serving the talent management and strategic advisory needs of the real assets industries. With offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto, Ferguson Partners is unique in combining global reach with a boutique touch and highly specialized approach across four main business lines. For more information please visit

fergusonpartners .

Contact:

Great Ink Communications, Ltd. – 212-741-2977

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferguson Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED