Vietnam Airlines And UN Women Sign Partnership Agreement To Promote Gender Equality In Vietnam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vietnam has signed a partnership agreement with UN Women for 2024-2026, aimed at promoting gender equality and women's empowerment within the company, community and society at large.



The signing ceremony took place in Hanoi on October 15, 2024, during the talk show“HeForShe: Promoting gender equality in business - Enhancing women's economic empowerment” organized by Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with UN Women. The event gathered over 100 delegates from various enterprises, ministries, and relevant agencies. The purpose is to include leaders and men in fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace, advancing gender equality and empowering women.



Accordingly, from now until 2026, Vietnam Airlines and UN Women will spearhead several transformative initiatives to raise awareness of gender equality.



Both sides will host a wide range of sessions for Vietnam Airlines leaders and staff to address issues concerning gender equality and gender-based violence to end violence against women.



Furthermore, Vietnam Airlines and UN Women will cultivate women's economic empowerment by organizing joint workshops and conferences to share best practices among companies that have signed the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in Vietnam.



Mr. Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said“Partnering with UN Women and joining the HeForShe solidarity movement not only reflects our tremendous commitment to social responsibility but also workplace equity. We believe that gender equality benefits not only women but also enhances overall productivity and service quality at Vietnam Airlines.”



As an official partner of UN Women, Vietnam Airlines is dedicated to contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve Goal 5 Gender equality. The airline aims to foster an equitable and sustainable workplace where all employees, regardless of gender, have equal access to career development.



Mrs. Caroline Nyamayamombe, UN Women Country Representative in Vietnam said“This cooperation agreement demonstrates how state-owned enterprises can play a vital role in achieving Vietnam's gender equality objectives and creating a safe and fair work environment for all. We hope the initiative will inspire other enterprises to join us on this journey.” As the national carrier, Vietnam Airlines understands that transforming into a progressive and equitable society through impactful social initiatives is critical.



Over the years, the airline has launched various programs to challenge social norms and stereotypes and encourage participation from both men and women. Recently, on October 1, Vietnam Airlines and UN Women organized the pink flight to support the HeForShe campaign, providing televisions, refrigerators, and water purifiers to a residential shelter for women and children affected by gender-based violence in Can Tho City.



The HeForShe movement launched by UN Women in 2014, calls for men and people of all genders to stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality. It has engaged leaders, businesses, and influencers worldwide to drive actions for gender equality.



About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines is the flag carrier of Vietnam and a leading carrier in Southeast Asia, connecting the world's most thriving cities to mesmerizing travel destinations across both its regional neighborhood and the greater globe by operating 100 routes to 21 domestic and 30 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 30 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern airline with an internationally recognizable brand, Vietnam Airlines aims to be designated as a 5-star, leading Asian airline.



