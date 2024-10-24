(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq executed a drone strike aimed at a military site within the occupied territories, although details regarding the specific target remain undisclosed. The group declared that this operation signifies "a continuation of our commitment to resist occupation," highlighting their support for the people of Palestine and Lebanon while responding to the violence inflicted on civilians—including children, women, and the elderly—by occupying forces.



Eyewitness accounts reported by Hebrew indicated that a drone was intercepted over the city of Tiberias without any sirens sounding to alert residents. These reports also noted heightened activity from the Israeli Air Force, which was observed conducting extensive patrols over Tiberias and the Golan Heights, likely in anticipation of further drone incursions. It remains uncertain whether these drones were launched from Iraq or Lebanon, especially given the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.



In recent weeks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has focused its drone attacks on what it deems critical Israeli targets, including airports in Haifa and Ben Gurion, as well as military installations in Eilat and other strategic locations.



The term "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" encompasses various armed factions that receive backing from Iran. These groups emerged as a direct response to the Israeli military's actions in Gaza following the escalation of conflict in October 2023. They have initiated both drone and missile strikes against military bases that house U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.



Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with U.S. support, has been conducting a military campaign described as genocidal against Gaza, resulting in over 143,000 Palestinian casualties, including deaths, injuries, and more than 10,000 individuals who are currently unaccounted for. This ongoing conflict has led to massive destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis marked by famine, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly, contributing to one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent history.

