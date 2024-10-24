Apna Introduces“Apna Canvas” Aims To Connect 2 Crore Freshers With Over 7 Lakh Organizations For Comprehensive Hiring

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24 October 2024: Apna, India's leading jobs and professional networking platform, has launched apna Canvas, a solution transforming the hiring process for early talent (0-3 years). With access to over 2 crore freshers from 22,000+ colleges across 2,500 cities, the streamlines hiring and talent assessment for early talent through competitions and skill evaluations. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21, approximately 41 lakh students every year in India, yet there was no centralized platform connecting freshers to employers. Apna Canvas fills this gap, helping candidates get assessed, filtered, and hired. On the other hand, companies get access to a wider talent pool, minimizing logistical overhead, and saving time, cost, and effort in the hiring process. The platform aims to address key hiring challenges and bridge the gap between companies and freshers, empowering both sides for success.



One of the primary challenges in hiring early talent is the limited diversity in the candidate pool and the logistical overhead of visiting multiple campuses. apna Canvas addresses this by leveraging its extensive network of 2 crore freshers from 22,000 colleges, along with partnerships with AICTE, TPO/Placement Cells, and apna's strong social media channels. This broad reach ensures that companies can efficiently access diverse talent, especially beyond metros in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, helping them find the right cultural fit while reducing recruitment overhead. Another significant challenge is the intense competition to attract top candidates. apna Canvas solves this by helping companies build a strong employer brand recall through interactive microsites, virtual pre-placement talks, and gamified challenges. These tools allow businesses to showcase their culture and values directly to students, enhancing engagement and increasing their appeal to top talent. This seamless, tech-driven approach leads to a more efficient and impactful recruitment process across regions.



As part of its ongoing initiatives, apna Canvas has already hosted notable competitions and engagement activities with top multinational companies. The PwC Campus Contender 2024 saw over 12,000 students, competing for a cash prize of ₹6 lakhs, marking a 3X increase from the 4,000 registrations in the previous year. Additionally, Leverage Edu's Dream University Pitch 2024 also saw thousands of students competing for exciting prizes such as MacBook Air, iPad Air, and AirPods, further driving engagement and increasing the platform's appeal among young talent. Looking ahead, apna Canvas is set to expand its reach with upcoming partnerships, including large-scale competitions with Swiggy and PhonePe, further enhancing its recruitment ecosystem and offering even more opportunities for freshers to connect with top employers.



Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder of apna commented, "ApnaCanvas is an audacious initiative that fills a crucial gap in the recruitment ecosystem, which no one was addressing. With 41 lakh graduates each year and no centralized platform for freshers, we saw this opportunity and took it upon ourselves to solve it. Companies like PWC, Swiggy, and PhonePe coming onboard highlight its immense potential. This platform is poised to transform the fresher hiring landscape in India, and we're incredibly excited about the impact it will have."



The launch of apna Canvas signals a shift in campus recruitment, offering end-to-end hiring solutions that reduce operational overhead for businesses while providing them with the tools to conduct comprehensive assessments and focus on core hiring activities. apna Canvas is versatile, and designed to support a wide range of use cases including fresher hiring, diversity hiring, talent engagement initiatives, sustainability challenges, and innovation challenges. As apna continues to innovate in the recruitment space, apna Canvas is set to redefine how businesses connect with and hire talent, offering a seamless, engaging, and highly efficient virtual recruitment experience for companies across India.



About apna



Founded in 2019, apna is India's largest jobs and professional networking platform dedicated to helping India's rising workforce unlock unique professional networking and skilling opportunities. apna is on a mission to enable livelihoods for billions in India. With more than 50 million users in 825+ cities and counting and more than 600,000 employers that trust the platform, India has a new destination to discover relevant opportunities, enabling jobs in over 200 categories across sectors.

