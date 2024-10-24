Russian Infantry Attempting To Storm Selydove Under Cover Of Aviation, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Pokrovsk front, groups of Russian infantry are attempting to infiltrate Selydove from the eastern outskirts, but the Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, preventing them from securing their positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the National Guard of Ukraine on Telegra .

"The Russians are actively trying to assault the Pokrovsk direction and are frequently attacking Selydove. Additionally, enemy infantry groups are attempting to infiltrate Selydove from the eastern outskirts, but our defenders are holding the line, pushing them out and preventing them from establishing observation or firing positions," the statement reads.

Over the past day, the Russians attacked Selydove 19 times, deploying a significant number of infantry.

The Ukrainian National Guardsmen eliminated 118 invaders while repelling these attacks (52 of them were irrecoverable enemy losses, and the rest were wounded).

inin

The Russian forces are also actively using aviation against Selydove. The outskirts of the town are regularly subjected to artillery shelling.

In total, on October 23, in the Pokrovsk sector of the front, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 38 Russian assaults.

Ukraine's National Guard units destroyed one tank, five armored vehicles, nine cars, two ammunition depots, and a Russian electronic warfare station over the past day.

As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 148 recorded combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on October 23.