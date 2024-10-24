Ayodhya's ADM Surjit Singh Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 24 (IANS) Ayodhya's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Law and Order, Surjeet Singh was found dead at his official residence in Sursari Colony Civil Line on Thursday. The dead body was found by his housemaid, who later alerted the authorities.

According to reports, bloodstains were found on the floor of his room, however, the cause of his death remains unclear as yet. Senior officials and forensic teams are at the spot and examining the site.

The cops have launched a detailed investigation and are enquiring the nearby residents, however, it is yet to release any official statement regarding the cause of his death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the district administration. Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, Inspector General, and other senior officials have rushed to the spot.

According to several reports, the deceased ADM was reportedly unwell for the past few days. His family, residing in Kanpur, has been informed of the tragic incident. The police have taken custody of the body and are conducting further investigations.

Originally from Farrukhabad, Singh was in Jaunpur before being posted to Ayodhya. Surjit Singh, reportedly took charge as the ADM Law and Order in Ayodhya on 25 Oct 2023, after being promoted from the post of SDM.

On receiving the information about the incident, the family left for Ayodhya from Kanpur.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the body into its custody. As of now, it remains unclear whether it was a case of suicide or homicide. Police said the cause of death would be clear once the investigation and post-mortem report are completed.

ADM Surjit Singh was going to retire in December.