Turkish MIT In Action After Terrorist Attack On TUSAŞ

According to information received from security sources, MIT
carried out operations against the terrorist organization PKK in
northern Syria and Iraq following the terrorist attack on the
campus of the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) in the
Kahramankazan district.
During the operations, many strategic points belonging to the
organization, such as the energy-infrastructure building, logistics
and ammunition depot, were targeted.
It was emphasized that MİT will continue its operations against
the terrorist organization PKK/YPG without interruption until the
planned goal is achieved.
Recall that a terrorist attack was carried out on the Ankara
headquarters of TUSAŞ, the heart and pride of Turkey's defense
industry. 5 people were martyred and 22 people were injured.
According to initial reports, the 2 terrorists who carried out the
attack were PKK members. While the People's Alliance's efforts to
“strengthen the home front” and Israel's threats have increased,
the suspects of this dark act, which came at a time when the PKK
was cornered in Iraq and Syria, are many...
The capital Ankara was the scene of a major terrorist attack
yesterday. An armed and bomb attack was carried out on TUSAŞ
(Turkish Aerospace Industries) in Kahramankazan. The 2 terrorists
who carried out the attack blew themselves up. 5 people were
martyred and 22 people were injured.
The attack took place on 23 October at 15:26. Two terrorists,
one of whom was a woman, arrived at the TUSAŞ campus at shift
change time with a commercial taxi they had killed and robbed, and
as soon as they got out of the vehicle, they opened fire with
long-barreled weapons on the group of personnel leaving the campus.
The terrorists then headed toward the personnel entrance gate,
firing. When the security guards opened fire again, the female
terrorist headed toward the gatehouse and detonated the bomb she
was wearing there. The other terrorist went through the ruined
gatehouse and entered the building next door. The terrorist, who
opened fire randomly and went up to the upper floor, entered the
rooms on this floor one by one by shooting. This terrorist
detonated the C4 explosive on him and blew himself up in the
corridor.
Staff drove down to shelter
During the attack, the personnel on the campus were taken to
shelters for security purposes. Some locked themselves in their
rooms. Extensive security measures were taken around the building
and throughout Kahramankazan. 4 helicopters conducted an aerial
control flight, and ANKA UAV flew over TUSAŞ after the attack. A
large number of armored vehicles, ambulances, fire departments,
health and AFAD teams were dispatched to the scene. 22 people
injured in the attack were taken to hospitals for treatment. It was
learned that 3 of the injured were in serious condition.
Visiting the wounded in the hospital, Interior Minister Ali
Yerlikaya gave the information that the identification efforts of
the terrorists were continuing. Yerlikaya said ,"From the
beginning, we have been concerned about the way this action took
place and the images we have watched. This is our assessment, but
we will share these once the identification and other evidence
become clear."
Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched a judicial
investigation into the terrorist attack. 1 deputy chief public
prosecutor and 8 public prosecutors were assigned. Ankara 3rd
Criminal Court of Peace imposed a publication ban on the
attack.
The terrorist attack on TAI also tightened the measures at other
defense industry facilities in the capital. While measures were
increased at points such as ASELSAN and MKE, the personnel working
there also left under the control of security forces.
It was noteworthy that the attack was carried out while
President Erdoğan's calls to“ strengthen the domestic front” and
the BRICS leaders' summit, to which Turkey has also applied for
membership, were ongoing. The summit is being held in Kazan, the
capital of Tatarstan, which is affiliated with the Russian
Federation. The selection of a defense industry facility in the
Kahramankazan district of Ankara for the terrorist attack led to
comments on social media asking,“ Is this attack a message to the
summit ?”
The locomotive of the defense industry
*TUSAŞ, founded in 1973, is the locomotive of the Turkish
defense industry with its air platforms developed with national
resources. It has over 6,500 engineers and approximately 16,000
employees in 4 million square meters of open and 710,000 square
meters of closed area. Some of the important projects implemented
by TUSAŞ, which is the technology center of Turkey, are as
follows:
*HÜRKUŞ : A turboprop trainer aircraft developed for training
and close air support missions. There are both training and light
attack versions.
*T129 ATAK: Attack and reconnaissance helicopter developed based on
the Italian A129 Mangusta. Customized according to Turkey's
needs.
*ANKA : Medium altitude and long-term airborne UAV system. Used for
observation, reconnaissance and target detection.
*AKSUNGUR: A more advanced and larger version of the ANKA platform.
The UAV with a high carrying capacity is used in both
reconnaissance and attack missions.
*HÜRJET: Developed as a jet training aircraft, the platform was
designed to meet the advanced training needs of Air Force pilots.
It is also used in light attack missions.
He was martyred while receiving his flower at the
door
In the vile attack, TUSAŞ Mechanical Engineer Zahide Güçlü,
TUSAŞ Quality Controller Cengiz Coşkun, TUSAŞ employee Hasan
Hüseyin Canmaz, security guard Atakan Şahin Erdoğan and taxi driver
Murat Arslan were martyred. Engineer Zahide Güçlü was martyred on
her wedding anniversary. Güçlü was shot when she went down to the
gate to receive the flowers her husband sent her. 5 police
officers, one chief police officer and one commissioner were
injured in the attack. Among those injured was TUSAŞ's technical
draftsman.
Upon hearing the news of the attack, TUSAŞ employees rushed to
the campus in Kahramankazan. TUSAŞ employees who were taken out of
the shelters were evacuated from the campus by the Gendarmerie and
Police Special Operations teams. During this time, a TUSAŞ employee
expressed his reaction to the vile attack by shouting:"We will work
harder and produce more in defiance of traitors"
Security forces are investigating the events leading up to the
attack on the two dead terrorists. How the terrorists arrived in
Kahramankazan is being solved through security cameras and MOBESE
recordings. The two terrorists were captured on security cameras
before the attack. It was determined that the two terrorists seen
in Kahramankazan walked holding hands in order not to attract
attention, and that they walked around the city center in this
manner. When the terrorists arrived in the capital, whether they
stayed or not, and whether there were any people who aided and
abetted them are also being investigated in detail.
The terrorists came to the TAI campus with a commercial taxi
with the license plate "06 JMT 07", whose driver they killed and
robbed in Kahramankazan. It was learned that the terrorists killed
the taxi driver Murat Arslan and laid him on the floor in front of
the back seat of the taxi. There was mourning at the taxi stand.
The father of the martyred taxi driver, Mahmut Arslan, said, "They
got in the car from the stop. When they went to TAI, they committed
a massacre. They shot my son in the back and put him in the back of
the vehicle."
After the vile terrorist attack, airstrikes were launched
against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria. The Turkish
Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization destroyed
32 terrorist targets. Many terrorists were killed in the
airstrikes.
