Honda announces recall of over 720,800 vehicles due to fuel pump issues

(MENAFN) Honda Motor, the Japanese automaker, has announced a recall of over 720,800 vehicles due to potential issues with the high-pressure fuel pump that could lead to cracking and fuel leaks. This decision comes after concerns were raised about a malfunction in the primary high-pressure fuel pump, which may develop cracks that worsen while the vehicle is in operation.



The cracks in the fuel pump pose a serious risk, as they could result in fuel leakage, which may be noticeable by the smell of fuel when the car is either parked or running. This situation presents a significant safety hazard, as it could lead to fire incidents or increase the likelihood of collisions, potentially resulting in injuries or fatalities.



The recall specifically affects certain models, including the 2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid, the 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and the 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid. Honda is proactively reaching out to owners of these affected vehicles, informing them that they will receive mail in December detailing the necessary steps to take for inspection.



Honda America has emphasized the importance of addressing this issue promptly, urging owners of the recalled vehicles to visit authorized dealers for free inspections. If any defects are found, dealers will replace the high-pressure fuel pump at no cost to the vehicle owners, ensuring their safety on the road.

