Cyclone Dana Set To Be Severe; Armed Forces On High Alert In Odisha, Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Cyclone Dana is expected to severely impact the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal. In response, the Indian Navy has launched extensive preparations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

The Eastern Naval Command has activated its disaster response mechanism in coordination with naval officers stationed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. Two ships from the Eastern Fleet have been deployed with essential supplies, including rescue and diving teams, to support relief efforts by sea.

The Indian Navy remains on high alert, closely monitoring the situation, and has assured full support to those affected by the cyclone.

The Ministry of Defence has also stated that medical aid will be provided upon request from state authorities. For this, the Navy is in coordination with units such as Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation, and Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani.

As part of the preparedness, the Navy has stockpiled essential items such as clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency supplies. Disaster response pallets have been strategically positioned on roads and key areas likely to face damage from the cyclone.

In addition to naval efforts, flood relief and diving teams are on standby, ready for coordinated rescue and relief operations.

The Indian Air Force and Coast Guard have also taken precautionary measures to safeguard life and property in the region. The Indian Air Force has airlifted 150 NDRF personnel and 25 tonnes of relief supplies to Bhubaneswar using IL-76 and AN-32 aircraft. Moreover, marine vessels, aircraft, and remote-operating stations in West Bengal and Odisha have been activated to address any emergency situation.

The Ministry of Defence said that all necessary precautions have been taken by the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Dana.

The severe cyclonic storm Dana is expected to hit the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district on October 24 night and October 25 morning. After landfall, it is expected to slightly recurve towards the west and west-south direction triggering heavy rainfall in South Odisha districts on October 26.

Several coastal districts in Odisha have been receiving rainfall since Wednesday afternoon and the wind speed has been continuously increasing in the districts. As per reports, trees were uprooted at some places in the coastal districts and the fire services personnel and other rescue teams were busy clearing the roads on Thursday.