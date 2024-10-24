Al Ahli Reach Qatar Cup Semi-Finals

Led by Raekwon Deshawn Rogers' game-high 25 points (along with 9 rebounds and 2 assists), Al Ahli defeated Al Shamal 93-70 at Gharafa to secure a spot in the Qatar Cup semi-finals yesterday. Bruce Massey Jr. contributed 16 points, Mahmoud Luay Darwish added 15, and Moustapha Ndao chipped in with 14. For Al Shamal, Brandon Desmond scored 22 points, while Faris Avdic added 13. Al Ahli will face Al Gharafa, and defending champions Al Arabi will take on Al Sadd in the semi-finals on Saturday.

