Qatar Airways Suspends, Adjusts Flights To Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Jordan Temporarily
Date
10/24/2024 4:39:54 AM
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways issued a travel alert announcing some temporary suspensions and adjustments of its flights to destinations including Iraq, Iran, lebanon and Jordan.
"Due to the current situation in the Middle East region, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon until further notice."
It further added that flights to Amman, Jordan, will operate during daylight hours only.
The airlines stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.
"The safety of our passengers remains our highest priority," it added.
