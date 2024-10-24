Meiyume Debuts At Cosmopack Asia 2024: Elevate: Reaching New Heights In Beauty Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume, an award-winning B2B beauty manufacturer, proudly debuts at Cosmopack Asia 2024 at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). Under the theme "Elevate: Reaching New Heights in Beauty Innovation," Meiyume will showcase innovative, technology-driven, and sustainable solutions designed to transform the beauty industry.

Visitors will engage in an immersive experience led by Meiyume's experts in packaging, formulation, sustainability, and beauty intelligence.

Meiyume debuts at Cosmopack Asia 2024

Elevating through Innovation with Meiyume

As leaders in packaging and formulation, Meiyume excels in delivering sustainable, smart packaging and high-performance formulations for regional markets. Attendees will preview new stock packaging collections, highlighting technical solutions for sustainable, stylish designs. Additionally, Meiyume will debut its latest ODM formulation innovations from APAC and the UK, featuring multifunctional, trend-led skincare, color cosmetics, and hair care products. Collaborations with brands like Guerlain, Fendi, Dior, Avoskin and SK-II will also be showcased, demonstrating Meiyume's creativity in bringing iconic beauty visions to life.

Elevating Towards a Sustainable Future

Sustainability is core to Meiyume's operations. At Cosmopack, visitors can explore eco-friendly packaging materials and achievements in green manufacturing processes. Meiyume's latest sustainable achievements will be highlighted, including a Cosmotalks panel on 12th November, titled "Look Beyond the Label: Consumer Expectations for Sustainable Beauty," where Meiyume will share insights on how sustainability, technology, and data are reshaping the industry.

Elevating through AI & Data: Meiyume's Beauty Intelligence Platform

Meiyume's Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP) leverages data and AI to offer brands real-time insights into global beauty trends. Using advanced machine learning algorithms, the BIP ensures product innovations align with consumer expectations. Attendees can also see how Meiyume incorporates AI in secondary packaging design, blending technology with their expertise to create unique, market-ready products.

Elevate with Meiyume

From concept to shelf, Meiyume's collaborative approach empowers brands to bring their visions to life. Visit their booth at Cosmopack Asia to discover AI-driven insights, sustainable solutions, and bold innovations that will elevate beauty brands globally.

About Meiyume

Formerly known as LF Beauty, Meiyume rebranded in 2018 to reflect its evolution in response to the ever-changing beauty landscape.

Meiyume is a global leader in providing end-to-end beauty solutions, offering packaging, formulation, turnkey, OEM, ODM and digital innovations that empower beauty brands to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. Guided by their slogan, 'Sustainably beautiful, smartly yours,' Meiyume focuses on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, partnering with brands of all sizes to deliver tailor-made solutions that bring their visions to life.

Visit Meiyume at AWE, Booth E-12a, Hall 6.



2/F HK Spinners Industrial Building, Phases I & II, 800 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

SOURCE Meiyume (Hong Kong) Limited

