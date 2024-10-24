Levine Leichtman Capital Partners To Invest In Schülerhilfe In Partnership With Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has agreed to invest in Schülerhilfe (the "Company") in partnership with its CEO, Dieter Werkhausen, and the existing management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Schülerhilfe is the leading operator and franchisor of site-based and tutoring in the DACH region. Through its of c.1,200 centers, the Company offers tutoring services focused on improving students' academic outcomes and progression, along with an expanding adult education offering. Schülerhilfe offers tailored and focused, small-group and one-on-one tutoring sessions held both in-person and online.

"We are thrilled to partner with LLCP as Schülerhilfe enters into the next phase of its growth," said Dieter Werkhausen, CEO of the Company, who will continue to lead the Company along with the entire management team. "We believe LLCP's alignment with our strategic vision as well as LLCP's strong experience in education and multi-unit investing will be extremely beneficial as we continue our growth trajectory while maintaining excellent service levels for our pupils."

Josh Kaufman, Partner and Head of Europe at LLCP, commented, "We are excited to partner with Dieter and the entire management team, who have an excellent track record of growth and enhancing Schülerhilfe's position as the leader in tutoring services in the DACH region. Schülerhilfe serves attractive end markets that benefit from tailwinds including a growing number of school-age pupils, an increasing tutoring rate, and a continued shift towards institutional providers. We are excited to capitalize on these favorable tailwinds, and more broadly we look forward to supporting the Company through this next chapter of success."

Matthias Tabbert, Managing Director and Head of DACH at LLCP, added, "Schülerhilfe is the leading provider of high-quality professional tutoring in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and has built an impressive brand awareness over the last 50 years. As parents notice an increase in their children's need for tutoring, Schülerhilfe remains the provider of choice to enable a good school education and improve grades driven by its highly effective and best-in-class on-site tutoring with great proximity to the pupil's homes. We look forward to working with Dieter and team as they continue to grow the Company's footprint and service offerings."

Schülerhilfe will be the second investment of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VII, L.P. Across its funds, LLCP has invested extensively in multi-unit and education businesses, including Mander Portman Woodward, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, GL Education, Hand & Stone, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Suveto, Improve International, Skill Dynamics, Therapeutic Research Center, Squla, and CJ Fallon.

Oakley Capital, Schülerhilfe's previous financial sponsor since 2017, will exit its investment.

Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to LLCP on the transaction.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $15.2

billion of institutional capital across 15

investment funds and has invested in over 100

portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0

billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

