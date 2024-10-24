Dubai Health Authority Launches Extensive Eye Health Screening Campaign For Over 132,000 Students In 218 Schools.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, October 23, 2024: The Dubai Authority (DHA) has launched an eye health screening campaign targeting more than 132,000 students across 218 private in the emirate, as part of efforts to improve public health among youth.

The initiative, carried out in partnership with the private healthcare sector, will provide comprehensive screenings for students to detect and address vision problems early.

As part of this year's campaign, comprehensive eye health screenings will also be conducted for 719 individuals from four centres for people of determination in Dubai.

Dr. Ramadan Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Acting Director of Public Health & Protection Department and Advisor to the Director-General at the DHA highlighted that preventative care and early detection are fundamental aspects of the DHA's school health policy, aligned with the

Authority's overarching public health promotion strategy.

Al Blooshi stated:“Vision screening in schools plays a crucial

role in the early identification of eye problems in children. Given that vision is closely linked to learning, identifying and addressing vision issues early can significantly impact a child's academic performance and overall quality of life.

Early detection enables early intervention.”

Sana Naser, Acting Health of the School Health Section at DHA's Public Health

Protection Department highlighted the significance of early vision screenings.

She added:

“Vision problems can significantly hinder a child's ability to learn and interact with their environment. For instance, children with untreated vision issues may struggle with reading, writing, and even participating in physical activities. By detecting these problems early, parents can take the necessary steps to correct or manage them, ensuring their child's continuous development and academic progress.



“The initiative helps identify children who require immediate referrals for appropriate eye healthcare management and enhances the skills and knowledge of school medical staff in the process.

She added that if a child is flagged during a vision screening, parents will receive a notification recommending further examination by an eye care professional.

She emphasised the collaborative nature of the screenings, undertaken with leading healthcare entities including Al Jaber Opticals, Emirates Opticals, Saudi German Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Burjeel Holdings, and Baraquer Eye Hospital.

She thanked all the partners, school health teams and parents for their support and cooperation and said the common aim is preventative care as well as optimal health and well-being of all school students in Dubai.