PM Office Launches Website To Track Government Project Progress

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- The Prime Minister's Office has launched a new website to provide updates on the progress of government-approved projects across Jordan's governorates.The initiative, which began in Karak last week, is part of the government's broader development vision in collaboration with elected councils and civil authorities.The website will feature regular updates on project statuses, including completion rates and indicative costs of future initiatives.So far, it includes a summary of the Prime Minister's weekly field tours to 14 service, production, social, and youth sites across four governorates, outlining actions taken by the government after each visit.The Prime Ministry plans to add projects from other governorates as the Cabinet holds its meetings in each region.The website will categorize projects by ministry, listing completed, ongoing, and future projects, alongside relevant statistics.Minister of Government Communication, Mohammed Momani, emphasized during a press conference that the government's follow-up mechanism will ensure transparency, with updates made available periodically.The public can access detailed reports on the progress of both the Cabinet meetings and the Prime Minister's tours.For more details, visit the website at []().