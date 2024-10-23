Iran Executes 4 For Producing And Distributing Toxic Alcoholic Beverages

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported that the country's judiciary executed four individuals in connection with cases of alcohol poisoning caused by the consumption of bootleg liquor.

According to BBC Persian, these individuals were executed on Wednesday, October 23, in the Alborz province of Iran.

The Islamic Republic's judiciary accused these individuals of“corruption on earth through crimes against the physical integrity of individuals by distributing dangerous toxic substances.”

In a statement, the judiciary mentioned that the four accused were responsible for“preparing and distributing alcohol, which led to widespread fatalities and physical harm within society.”

The case of the poisoned alcohol dates back to 2023, in which 17 people died and 191 others were physically harmed due to consuming bootleg liquor.

In recent days, reports of alcohol poisoning incidents have emerged from various regions of Iran.

According to the BBC report, due to the prohibition of alcoholic beverages in Iran, there are no precise statistics on per capita alcohol consumption in the country.

However, a World Health Organization report indicates that each alcohol consumer in Iran drinks an average of 25 liters of alcohol annually.

The executions highlight the severity with which the Iranian judiciary addresses cases involving the distribution of toxic substances.

The recurring incidents of alcohol poisoning underscore the risks associated with the consumption of illegal and unregulated alcoholic beverages in a country where alcohol is prohibited.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram