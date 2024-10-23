INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE CHOOSES GLOBAL DERMATOLOGIST AS AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Anna Chacon and her Nationwide Teledermatology Practice Receives Grant to Attend French Society of Dermatology Meeting

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trusted Dermatologist, respected author, indigenous advocate and Miami native; Dr. Anna Chacon has been chosen as a scholarship recipient of the American Academy of Dermatology International Society Meeting Travel Grant. The AAD offers grants for travel to international dermatology summits. These grants are for travel to dermatology meetings across Asia, Europe, and Latin America and offer participants an opportunity to meet foreign colleagues and establish long-lasting professional relationships to further strengthen their practice.“I am incredibly grateful to receive this grant from the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Attending the French Society of Dermatology (FSD) meeting in Paris, France this Winter is an absolute honor.” Says Dr. Anna ChaconBy attending this summit with her international colleagues, Dr. Anna will expand on her already diverse knowledge of dermatology. Her dedication to providing tailor-made treatment plans for her patients have helped her create a flourishing local office in Miami and a thriving telemedicine practice. Her ability to evaluate skin conditions in-person and afar and make personalized recommendations for treatment based off of her expert knowledge is unmatched. From diagnosis and treatment plans for conditions such as acne, melasma, rosacea, warts, psoriasis, and eczema to providing injectables like Botox® and fillers, cosmetic microneedling and light therapies; her Miami office practice is truly full-service.Schedule your appointment with Dr. Anna Chacon today at MiamiDerm .net and follow Dr. Anna on Instagram at MiamiDerm skin care tips, travel and insights.# # #About Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, FAAD: Global Dermatology InnovatorDr. Anna Chacon, aka the "Dermatology Dynamo," is breaking boundaries and redefining access to skincare expertise through her innovative approach to teledermatology. As a concierge dermatologist and online skin specialist, Dr. Chacon offers personalized and convenient care to patients in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition, she recently opened a state-of-the-art brick and mortar practice in Miami, Florida. A trailblazer in the field, Dr. Chacon's journey into dermatology was inspired by her father, a prominent critical care physician. Hailing from a multi-ethnic background, she brings a unique perspective to her practice, fluently speaking five languages and catering to diverse populations. With a passion for travel and a love for her pug companions, Sushi and Cruiser, Dr. Chacon combines her worldly experiences with her clinical expertise to deliver top-notch care to patients, regardless of geographical barriers. Stay tuned as Dr. Chacon expands her reach, aiming to serve all areas in need of dermatological services. For further information please visit: DrAnnaChacon and follow on IG @MiamiDerm.About Indigenous Dermatology:Based on the belief that every indigenous person deserves access to quality and culturally sensitive care, Indigenous Dermatology works to provide remote dermatology to rural, tribal communities in the United States. They believe that the best way to guarantee high-quality dermatologic care is to rely upon and invest in local communities and health systems and requires well-trained staff; proper supplies; health facilities with reliable space, electricity, and running water; and culturally appropriate best practices that ensure patients receive quality care. Their aim is to eliminate the social, economic, physical, and cultural barriers these communities experience, providing specialized medical providers like doctors and nurses, no matter where they live.

