Unveiling The Trueness Project's Visionary Board Of Directors And Leadership Team

M Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director, The Trueness Project.

Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director, The Trueness Project.

Muriel Blanc, Treasurer, The Trueness Project

Grace Lovret, Board Member, The Trueness Project

Raymond Ouma, Board Member, The Trueness Project

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Trueness Project , a transformation and change-driven non-profit organization committed to global community empowerment, is proud to introduce its diverse and talented Board of Directors and Leadership Team.With their collective experience and passion for social change, these leaders have been instrumental in guiding the organization toward its mission of fostering authentic leadership and empowering communities around the world.Since its founding in September 2023, The Trueness Project has worked to advance educational initiatives, youth leadership mentorship, and community development, particularly in underserved regions such as Kenya and Nepal.The board's depth of expertise has been key to driving the organization's success and expanding its impact across borders.Meet The Trueness Project's Board of Directors and Leadership Team.M. Teresa Lawrence , JD, DHLBoard President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, M. Teresa Lawrence is a creative, visionary leader fully dedicated to helping others reach their full potential by living purposeful, intentional lives.She is a highly regarded philanthropist and visionary leader with a distinguished career in law, education, and entrepreneurship.A graduate of Amherst College and Columbia Law School, Teresa's life story is one of perseverance and success, shaped by her own experiences as a Cuban immigrant.Her passion for justice and advocacy is evident in the numerous initiatives she spearheads through The Trueness Project, where she leads efforts to support marginalized communities globally.M Teresa Lawrence has been on a mission to impact lives across the planet through her passion for philanthropy and youth leadership mentorship. Her focus has remained clear - to make the world a better place through acts of love and kindness.She is also a renowned bestselling author and highly sought-after public speaker who advocates for teaching leadership and wealth consciousness at all grade levels. In her coaching, she teaches the Leadership of Play which is about building community through shared fun out of the box experiences.Teresa's contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including an honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters for her humanitarian work.Her inspirational children's book, Gloriousness, encourages children to discover their trueness and live authentically, for they have the talent, strength and resilience they require to become great. This is a theme that resonates throughout the mission of The Trueness Project, brewing the passion in their target beneficiaries.Benvictor Makau, Assistant DirectorBenvictor Makau, an innovative content strategist and digital transformation advocate, serves as the Assistant Director of The Trueness Project.With a solid foundation in journalism and corporate communication, Benvictor has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's outreach and digital strategy.His innovative spirit, honed over the years of work in the digital space, married with his expertise in virtual assistance, brings a fresh perspective to the project's leadership team, combining content strategy and digital marketing expertise with a passion for community service.Benvictor is a published author and thought leader, having contributed to the LA Tribune-acclaimed Bestselling book, The Grand Butterfly Gathering: Wings of Change for a Transformed World, a collection of true-life stories from various leaders across the planet.He's currently editing an innovative Trueness Project leadership book, co-authored by students from the Kereri Girls High School, Kenya. It is a part of the non-profit's initiative to promote authentic storytelling and talent.Benvictor's work with The Trueness Project has enabled the organization to connect with global audiences and gain more publicity, amplifying its message of authenticity and leadership development.Muriel Blanc, Board Member, TreasurerMuriel Blanc's journey of healing and resilience has deeply informed her role at The Trueness Project.An internationally acclaimed author and transformative coach, Muriel is known for her works, such as Awakening the Soul's Vibration and Eternal Echoes, which delve into themes of personal transformation and recovery from loss.Her experience with grief, after losing her spouse to cancer, brings a unique blend of empathy and insight to her work with the organization. She focuses on serving humanity with love and empathy, breathing hope into the lives of both the less privileged and the grieving.As the non-profit's Treasurer, Muriel not only oversees the financial health of The Trueness Project but also contributes to its emotional and spiritual framework, guiding the team through transformational processes that empower communities worldwide.Grace M. Lovret, Board MemberWith over five decades of experience in asset management and financial stewardship, Grace M. Lovret is a seasoned leader and mentor.Grace is the Managing Member and CIO of Franger LLC, a family office, and is the sole proprietor of GL Consulting LLC, a tax practice.Passionate about children's education, Grace is the Co-Founder and Chairwoman of an edutech startup called Liirn. She is also a partner in a film and production studio and host of the podcast, Becoming the Journey.Grace is an advocate for financial literacy. She has devoted much of her career to guiding startups and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.Her passion for education and children's empowerment aligns perfectly with The Trueness Project's mission, where she lends her wisdom to foster sustainable growth.Grace's extensive leadership and mentorship background, coupled with her entrepreneurial ventures, enrich the board's collective vision of empowering communities through financial independence and educational equity.Raymond Ochieng Ouma, Board MemberRaymond Ouma is an International Youth Worker who is currently serving as the Secretary for Youth Development at Kenya's State Department for Youth Affairs & Creative Economy.Raymond has been pivotal in shaping youth policies and programs that have positively impacted millions of young people, both in Kenya and globally.Previously the first substantive CEO of the National Youth Council, Raymond's deep expertise in corporate governance and public sector strategy has been instrumental in various projects by organizations such as the UN, The World Bank, and USAID.His commitment to youth empowerment spans areas like climate action, creative economy, and enterprise development. He received the prestigious Head of State Commendation (HSC) in 2018 for helping Kenya's President champion the most successful youth empowerment initiatives recognized by UNICEF at the United Nations General Assembly.His latest accolade is the Judges Choice Award, Legacy of Leadership Award, acknowledging his efforts in leading young people nationwide. His innovative approaches to skilling, digital economy development, and mindset change make him a vital part of The Trueness Project's efforts to empower young people globally.Driving the Mission ForwardAs The Trueness Project continues to expand its reach, the contributions of these remarkable individuals have been essential in guiding the organization toward its goal of fostering authentic leadership and creating sustainable solutions for communities in need.The board's diversity geographically, skills-wise, and in complementary experience, and its shared commitment to global transformation, are evident in its leadership and the impactful initiatives it supports.Through projects such as school visits in Kenya, where the organization donates books, menstrual health products, and other essential resources, The Trueness Project is changing lives and creating opportunities for growth and empowerment.Couple this with cloth donations to less privileged children in Nepal.M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director, emphasized the significance of the board's leadership:“Our board is composed of individuals who are not only accomplished professionals but also compassionate leaders with a deep commitment to making a difference.Their contributions have been instrumental in advancing our mission, and together, we are driving meaningful change around the world.”With the new leadership now in place, the non-profit is open to more collaborations and strategic partnerships from individuals, organizations and governments championing innovative sustainable development from across the globe.Would you love to support its programs or donate to any of its causes, please check their website for the details.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through leadership development, education, and philanthropy. By promoting authentic living and providing essential resources to underserved communities, The Trueness Project is making a lasting impact in the areas of youth mentorship, community development, and multi-faceted social transformation.For more information, visit .

